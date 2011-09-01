The Most Fashionable TV Shows of All Time

Sep 01, 2011
<i>Pretty Little Liars<i>
Pretty Little Liars
STYLE PROFILE The secrets and twists in this series are dramatic; the jewel-toned dresses and endless accessories are plain perfect.
Andew Eccles/ABC/Getty Images
Modern Family
Modern Family
STYLE PROFILE Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofia Vergara) accents her spicy attitude with form-flattering dresses and spiky stilettos.
Bob D Amico/ABC/Getty Images
Glee
Glee
STYLE PROFILE High-school stereotypes at their best: the All-American jocks, bright cheerleaders and glee club getups that hit all the right notes.

Justin Campbell/Startraks Photo
Cougartown
Cougartown
STYLE PROFILE Jules Cobb (Courteney Cox) is a true cougar in cropped denim, not tacky leopard print.

Bob D'Amico/ABC/Getty Images
The City
The City
STYLE PROFILE Whitney Port traded in her Cali-girl casual for Manhattan couture when she made the move to the big city.
Jennifer Livingston/MTV
True Blood
True Blood
STYLE PROFILE Sookie (Anna Paquin) makes white t-shirts as suggestive as lingerie; Sophie-Anne Leclerq (Evan Rachel Wood) makes us all wish we were glamorous, 500-year-old vampires.

John P. Johnson
Lipstick Jungle
Lipstick Jungle
STYLE PROFILE Three New York City power-women in on-trend outfits for a too-short single season.
Andrew Eccles/NBC
The Wizards of Waverly Place
The Wizards of Waverly Place
STYLE PROFILE Alex Russo's (Selena Gomez) fashion sense is pure magic, thanks to her ruffled tops and fun-loving accessories.

Bruce Birmelin/Getty Images
Mad Men
Mad Men
STYLE PROFILE Tailored pencil skirts, divine cocktail dresses and absolutely impeccable hair and makeup are the foundation to the ultimate throwback show. In fact, the styles are so coveted, Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant created a capsule collection of similar styles for Banana Republic.

Everett Collection
Gossip Girl
Gossip Girl
STYLE PROFILE When a show centers on Manhattan life, there's a good chance you'll see some fashion. Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen's (Blake Lively) trendy mixed prints and couture frocks bring as much drama as their peers on the Upper East Side. The entire gang shows off any girl's style wish list week to week, compliments of star stylist Eric Daman.

Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Ugly Betty
Ugly Betty
STYLE PROFILE Wilhemina Slater (Vanessa Williams) worked her flair at MODE in over-the-top ensembles; Betty Suarez's (America Ferrera) quirky getups were anything but ugly.

Courtesy of ABC
The Hills
The Hills
STYLE PROFILE Black nail polish + one-shoulder dresses + low-key internships = cute and camera-ready at every turn.

Courtesy of MTV
Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach
STYLE PROFILE Highlights, Henley tees and flare jeans-and a string bikini always at the ready.

.
Desperate Housewives
Desperate Housewives
STYLE PROFILE Nothing desperate about skinny jeans, stilettos and satin.

ABC/Getty Images
One Tree Hill
One Tree Hill
STYLE PROFILE Head cheerleader Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) was One Tree Hill's resident fashionista with her figure-flattering dresses and trendy accessories.
Andrew Eccles/The CW
The OC
The OC
STYLE PROFILE Wealthy California girls in diaphanous dresses with feminine details.

Warner Bros/Everett Collection
Arrested Development
Arrested Development
STYLE PROFILE Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) cared deeply about the Bluth family wealth-and it showed in her impeccable, if skimpy, wardrobe.
Everett Collection
Six Feet Under
Six Feet Under
STYLE PROFILE The arty Claire Fisher (Lauren Ambrose) kept things lively in the funeral parlor with her ripped jeans, chunky rings and flame red hair.
Everett Collection
Lizzie McGuire
Lizzie McGuire
STYLE PROFILE Tie-dye tops and pendant necklaces kept the non-animated Lizzie (Hillary Duff) at the top of her game.

Walt Disney/Everett Collection
Gilmore Girls
Gilmore Girls
STYLE PROFILE Two different generations, one on-trend shared closet.
CW Network/Everett Collection
That '70s Show
That '70s Show
STYLE PROFILE Feminist Donna (Laura Prepon) wore svelte bell-bottoms and subdued shirts, spoiled Jackie (Mila Kunis) wore cheery shirt-dresses and cute wedges.

20thCentFox/ Everett Collection
Popular
Popular
STYLE PROFILE Glamazons Brooke McQueen (Leslie Bibb) and Nicole Julian (Tammy Lynn Michaels) were the posterchildren for the clean-cut '90s, while the "unpopular" Sam McPherson (Carly Pope) opted for grungy, rocker-chic ensembles.
Everett Collection
Law and Order: SVU
Law and Order: SVU
STYLE PROFILE No one makes a holster and a PO badge sexier than Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

NBCU Photo Bank
Will and Grace
Will and Grace
STYLE PROFILE Despite a multiple crumbling relationships throughout the series' run, Grace (Debra Messing) never once missed a style beat (no sweatpants for this girl!), while Will (Eric McCormack) kept a closet full of perfectly cut suits on hand. Bonus: Jack (Sean Hayes) gave the ever-polished Grace a run for her money in sweater-vests and suits.
NBCU Photo Bank
Sex and the City
Sex and the City
STYLE PROFILE There was something for everyone in this dynamic foursome: From sex-pot Samantha (Kim Cattrall) and androgynous attorney Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) to fashionista Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Park Avenue princess Charlotte (Kristin Davis), costume designer Patricia Fields loaded the ladies up with designer duds and stylish touches.

Everett Collection
Felicity
Felicity
STYLE PROFILE College isn't all about sweatpants and hoodies. Especially if you're Felicity (Keri Russell) and you've got well-cut jeans and tons of great shoes. (Converse, loafers, stilettos.)
Justin Campbell/Startraks Photo
Dawson's Creek
Dawson's Creek
STYLE PROFILE Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) was sweet in her girl-next-door tanks and tees, Jenn Lindley (Michelle Williams) was complicated in her all-black New York City get-ups.

Globe Photos/Zuma
Charmed
Charmed
STYLE PROFILEThe Halliwell sisters were good witches with good wardrobes, living the charmed life in sequins and satin.
Viacom/Everett Collection
Daria
Daria
STYLE PROFILE Nah nah nahnahnah. Both Doc Martens and baby doll tees abounded in Lawndale.
Everett Collection
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
STYLE PROFILE How best to fight off all forces of darkness? In cowl-neck tank tops and bedazzled jeans, of course.

Courtesy of UPN
Ally McBeal
Ally McBeal
STYLE PROFILE America will remember the Dancing Baby, we remember Ally's (Calista Flockhart) pant-free legs that flounced around the firm of Cage and Fish with panache.
Everett Collection
Party of Five
Party of Five
STYLE PROFILE The Salinger family had a tragic past, but that didn't make their collection of cropped blazers, silky camis, and delicate silver jewelery any less extensive.

Everett Collection
My So-Called Life
My So-Called Life
STYLE PROFILE Angela Chase (Claire Danes) may have been discovering her identity, but her wardrobe of boyfriend sweaters and plaid shorts was unquestionably spot-on.

Everett Collection
Friends
Friends
STYLE PROFILE Who got it best: Monica (Courteney Cox) in her chunky loafers, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in her sheer black hose, or Pheobe (Lisa Kudrow) in her paisley skirts?

NBCU Photo Bank
Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman
Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman
STYLE PROFILE Dr. Quinn (Jane Seymour) tended to the sick and ailing in Colorado Springs in blousy button-ups, flowy skirts, and occasionally, suede separates.
Everett Collection
Melrose Place
Melrose Place
STYLE PROFILE Amanda Woodward (Heather Locklear) was a recurring guest star, but she turned heads nonetheless with her bottomless supply of tight, monochromatic minis.

Everett Collection
Mad About You
Mad About You
STYLE PROFILE Jamie Buchman (Helen Hunt) won our hearts in distressed jeans, bulky blazers and those innocuous black dress shoes that everyone seemed to have back then.
NBCU Photo Bank
Clarissa Explains It All
Clarissa Explains It All
STYLE PROFILE Clarissa (Melissa Joan Hart) had a genius wardrobe of scrunchies, sunflower hats and suspenders.
Everett Collection
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
STYLE PROFILE The Banks women were strict and sexy in primary colors with rich accents.
NBCU Photo Bank
Beverly Hills 90210
Beverly Hills 90210
STYLE PROFILE Spaghetti straps and acid wash denim: How else are you going to land a beau at West Beverly High?
Everett Collection
Baywatch
Baywatch
STYLE PROFILE Red Spandex took on new meaning when stretched across CJ Parker's (Pamela Anderson) jaw-dropping bod.
Everett Collection
The Simpsons
The Simpsons
STYLE PROFILE Marge Simpson knows if you find a signature look, just go with it. Hers just happens to be a strapless minty tube dress, comfy red flats and a statement choker.
Courtesy of Fox
The Wonder Years
The Wonder Years
STYLE PROFILE Was there any pre-teen who didn't want Winnie's (Danica McKeller) hair, bangs, belts and boyfriend? Whether you lived through that era or just wished you did, the the five-year series nailed '60s/'70s style perfectly, from Winnie's adolescent evolution to Karen's (Olivia D'abo) hippie-chic ways.
Retna
Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
STYLE PROFILE We're not reporting it as fact, but Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen) just may have pioneered the ubiquitous office-appropriate white turtleneck.

Everett Collection
Married With Children
Married With Children
STYLE PROFILE For Peg (Katey Segal), every fight over Al's credit-card bill was worth it when she looked into her closet of off-the-shoulder bustiers, towering stilettos, and skimpy body conscious minis.
Everett Collection
Full House
Full House
STYLE PROFILE Long before The Row or Elizabeth & James, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were layering, mixing patterns and adding accessories as the adorable, fashion-forward Michelle Tanner.

Everett Collection
pinterest
Star Trek
STYLE PROFILE Monochromatic spacesuits that showed off out-of-this world bodies.
Paramount/Everett Collection
Punky Brewster
Punky Brewster
STYLE PROFILE Punky's (Soleil Moon Frye) new dad may have been a curmudgeon, but he sure stocked her wardrobe with an enviable blend of funky-fresh separates and cheery hair baubles.
Gary Null/NBC
Designing Women
Designing Women
STYLE PROFILE Sugarbaker Designs may have specialized in interiors, but the Southern belles at the helm showed their fashion savvy in vibrant poly-blends and contoured cheeks. While the group's color-bright frocks and high-volume hair may look thoroughly '80s, these ladies were at the forefront of fashion at the time.
Everett Collection
The Golden Girls
The Golden Girls
STYLE PROFILE An ode to pastel, pantsuits, and perma-set hair.

Courtesy of ABC
The Cosby Show
The Cosby Show
STYLE PROFILE Claire Huxtable (Phylicia Rashād) was the most elegant lawyer in New York City in gold-buttoned blazers and slimming pencils skirts.
Everett Collection
Family Ties
Family Ties
STYLE PROFILE Sure, they were suburban. But was there anyone in America who didn't admire Alex P. Keaton's (Michael J. Fox) suit-and-tie duos and Jennifer's (Tina Yothers) perfect perm?
Everett Collection
Dynasty
Dynasty
STYLE PROFILE Behemoth shoulder pads and impossibly trim waistlines topped off gold jewelry and a long mist of Aqua-Net.
Everett Collection
Dallas
Dallas
STYLE PROFILE The Ewings tried to keep up appearances in simple, southern basics with nary a ten gallon hat in site.
CBS/Getty Images
The Muppet Show
The Muppet Show
STYLE PROFILE Bring on the lace, the silk chiffon, the pearls, the feathers and don't forget the faux lashes.
Everett Collection
Laverne and Shirley
Laverne and Shirley
STYLE PROFILE These quirky roommates shared an endless supply of Peter Pan collars, shoulder pads, and modest below-the-knee skirts.
Everett Collection
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels
STYLE PROFILE An homage to '70s casual: Feathered hair, belts on everything, and nude nylons in the summer. And of course, a coordinated color palettes no matter what the case.

Everett Collection
Good Times
Good Times
STYLE PROFILE Psychedelic patterns, velour button-ups and men in belted, high-waisted trousers. Good times, indeed.
Everett Collection
The Partridge Family
The Partridge Family
STYLE PROFILE On-stage, the fam sported crisp, coordinated looks. At home, Shirley Partridge accessorized her pantsuits with embellished aprons and boho jewels.
Everett Collection
The Brady Bunch
The Brady Bunch
STYLE PROFILE Jumpers, rompers, bell-bottoms, oh my! Oh, and did we mention the polyester?
ABC Photo
That Girl
That Girl
STYLE PROFILE That suit, those gloves, those shoes, that purse. Marlo Thomas played aspiring actress Ann Marie, one of the first portrayals of a career girl (as opposed to a spouse or homemaker), and she had the wardrobe of a wonderfully independent woman. Her rainbow assortment of mod clothes was the perfect complement to her bubbly personality.
Everett Collection
I Dream of Jeannie
I Dream of Jeannie
STYLE PROFILE A mix of sharp '60s housewife and 2,000-year-old midriff-baring genie chic.
Everett Collection
Green Acres
Green Acres
STYLE PROFILE Lisa Douglas (Eva Gabor) may have left New York City behind, but she brought along her city wardrobe of evening gowns, feather boas, and garish peasant dresses.
Everett Collection
Bewitched
Bewitched
STYLE PROFILE With the wiggle of her nose, Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) could make a closet full of sleeveless shift dresses look like a million bucks. While the costumes husband Darren appeared in (and the antics the family members got them into) were comical and creative, Samantha plethora of pretty day dresses and romantic dressing gowns were a housewife's dream.
ABC/Getty Images
The Jetsons
The Jetsons
STYLE PROFILE Everything's bouncier in the future! Perky hair, stand-up collars, and bell-shaped skirts.
GLOBE PHOTOS
The Addams Family
The Addams Family
STYLE PROFILE Plunging necklines, floor-length skirts, and black black black.
Everett Collection
The Flintstones
The Flintstones
STYLE PROFILE Anything but the stone ages! Micro-minis, exposed shoulders, and statement necklaces showed off the ladies curves. Paired with architecturally coiffed 'dos and a swipe of red lipstick, Wilma and Betty were perpetually primped and ready to go.
Everett Collection
I Love Lucy
I Love Lucy
STYLE PROFILE Housewife basics made playful thanks to nipped-in waists and loud patterns.
Everett Collection
