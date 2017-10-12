Behold, the Most-Expensive Dress on Net-a-Porter's Website Costs More Than a Toyota Corolla

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to score one of those fabulous dresses that the stars wear on the red carpet? Well, believe it or not, some of those babies cost tens of thousands of dollars. One of our favorite luxury sites, Net-a-Porter, keeps a stash of high-end designer duds on its virtual shelves, and the most-expensive dress in the brand's inventory right now is from the beloved fashion house Gucci. Yep, the same brand that makes the shoes and handbags that celebrities can't stop wearing.

If you happen to have an extra $26,000 lying around, the velvet-trimmed gown is all yours. The regal dress features two parrots on the bodice. And in between them, you'll find shiny crystals and pearls, which are surprisingly faux. But the twirl-worthy fabric is made from 100 percent plissé silk-chiffon. Wanna know something even wilder? The 5-year-old fashionista, Blue Ivy Carter, already owns the miniature version of the gown.

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

If only we could convince Blue Ivy's parents to adopt us. In the meantime, we're heading to Net-a-Porter's website to find more breathtaking gowns to dream about.