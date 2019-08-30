The 14 Most Comfortable Bras, According to Thousands of Customer Review

Image zoom wearlively/Instagram

Every woman knows that nothing can ruin your day faster than an uncomfortable bra, which is why filling your lingerie drawer with options that are as comfy as they are flattering is so important. While there are thousands of bras available to choose from, you’ve probably found out the hard way that many are not as comfortable as they claim to be.

So instead of wasting time and money on uncomfortable options, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to find out which bras are actually comfortable enough to wear all day (and night) long. These top-rated bras, outlined below, not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have an overwhelming amount of glowing five-star reviews between them.

From a flattering everyday bra to a versatile convertible option to a sexy bralette, we’ve rounded up 14 stylish bras that customers say feel so good, you’ll forget you’re even wearing them.

These are the most comfortable bras to shop:

Most Comfortable Bra Overall: Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra

This smoothing, full-coverage bra by Spanx is so comfortable that one InStyle writer said it “ruined all other bras” for her. Along with being super supportive, the comfy bra features patented SmartStretch straps that are specially designed to never fall down. It comes in four different colors and ranges in size from 32A to 40DDD. What’s more? The bra is so flattering and comfortable, even Jennifer Garner is a fan! She once told the brand, “You guys have no idea how many friends I’ve turned on to the Bra-llelujah!”

Most Comfortable Strapless Option: Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra

This strapless bra from Wacoal has a 4.8-star rating with more than 1,200 reviews on Nordstrom, and for good reason. The smoothing bra features molded cups and light foam padding to provide a comfortable, natural shape, while the back and sides have boning and gripper strips to help keep the bra in place. “This bra fit me perfectly. It’s very comfortable and flattering. I have several boatneck tees and I don’t like my bra straps to show. This bra is the perfect solution. I also found out that in hot weather it’s cooler to not have straps on my shoulders. I ended up buying a second one,” raved one customer.

Most Comfortable Wireless Option: Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra

If you find underwire bras incredibly uncomfortable, check out this wire-free option from Wacoal. Besides being made from a super soft material, the bra boasts foam-lined cups that support and shape your bust without using any wires. “I stopped wearing underwire bras quite some time ago and am always on the hunt for a no-wire underwire bra that supports and is comfortable. I definitely found it with this bra. I am a 36DD, and this bra provides ample coverage, is sturdy, and is comfortable. I am a woman of color, and the bra was offered in a shade that matched my skin tone as well (finally). I highly recommend,” said one shopper.

Most Comfortable Option for Plus Size: Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Bra

Shopping for lingerie can be hard for anyone, but it can be especially difficult for plus-size shoppers — and that’s why we love this Playtex bra so much. Made from a comfortable four-way stretch material that moves with you, it’s a great plus-size option. It also boasts comfortable padded straps and flattering lift panels that offer ample support. The sleek bra comes in 16 different colors and prints, and sizes ranging from 36C to 48DDD. It’s no wonder more than 7,000 Amazon customers have given it their seal of approval.

Most Comfortable Racerback Option: ThirdLove 24/7 Perfect Coverage Racerback Bra

If you hate having your bra straps showing, invest in a comfortable racerback bra like this option from ThirdLove. The sleek, seamless bra boasts a front-closure design, lightly padded cups, and cushioned straps that won’t slip or slide. For these reasons and more, over 2,000 customers have given it an impressive 4.2-star rating. One wrote, “This is the first comfortable bra I have owned in a long time. Because of the design of the straps, they will not fall off your shoulders, unlike most other bras I have owned.”

Most Comfortable Underwire Option: Soma Enbliss Full Coverage Underwire Bra

This full coverage bra from Soma features adjustable straps, a soft brushed fabric, and a supportive underwire that’s cushioned for a super comfortable fit. Sizes range from 32B to 42DDD, and there are 15 pretty colors to choose from. “I absolutely love these, so much I own 3. Comfort and the right shape. You forget you are wearing them. I've been wearing Soma exclusively for +10 years but this bra is by far the best design for me,” raved one customer.

Most Comfortable Sports Option: FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra

In the market for a supportive and comfortable sports bra? Almost 6,000 Amazon customers recommend this option from FITTIN. The pull-on bra offers medium support and boasts moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you cool and dry during your workouts. “This is the most comfortable sports bra I've ever owned and the most supportive. I've even bought ones from athletic stores that cost 3 times what this one does, and they are nowhere near as good. I plan to order more,” said one shopper.

Most Comfortable Bralette: Lively The Mesh Trim Bralette

If you love the comfort and look of bralettes but are worried about them not being supportive enough, check out this option from Lively. The incredibly soft bralette boasts adjustable back straps so you can find your perfect fit, and though it’s not padded, many reviewers say it still offers adequate support. “I am just here to say that I'm not sure how I got by without this bralette,” raved one shopper. “I wear a size M (usually around a 36B) and I LOVE that my breasts look like, well, my breasts when I wear this bralette under a t-shirt. It's at the same time cute, comfy, and sexy - and I forget that I have it on. It's the next best thing to no bra, with just enough support.”

Most Comfortable Option with Support: Soma Stunning Support Full Coverage Bra

This full-coverage bra from Soma is specially designed to provide a firmer hold for extra support. Along with flattering foam cups, the seamless bra boasts a patented three-zone support system that works to lift, shape, and smooth your bust area. More than 1,700 customers have given the sleek bra a 4.1-star rating. One customer called it the “best bra” they’ve ever found before adding, “I'm a 42DD and have never found a bra that is this comfortable and looks this flattering. I highly recommend this bra.”

Most Comfortable Convertible Option: Calvin Klein Naked Glamour Convertible Strapless Push-Up Bra

Finding a comfortable convertible bra can be difficult, as they need to provide comfort and support under tricky silhouettes like one-shoulder tops — but Nordstrom shoppers seem to have found a solution with this Calvin Klein bra. Not only can it be worn in a multitude of different ways, but it also gives your bust a flattering lift. “Bought this to wear with a halter-style dress to a surprise birthday party, which I was co-planning, and I was a little worried about feeling the need to hike up my bra on a regular basis. Happy to report that it was comfortable and stayed in place all night. It's a keeper,” said one reviewer.

Most Comfortable Push-Up Option: Soma Cooling Balconette Bra

Not only will this Soma balconette bra give your girls a little lift, but it will also help keep you cool thanks to its breathable, perforated cups. Even better, it boasts a quick-drying material and adjustable straps to provide a comfortable and flattering fit. “No more boob sweat!! Even on hot, sticky Nashville afternoons, this bra keeps your girls cool. Great lift because, well, who doesn’t want more lift? Get one in every color. It’s the only bra you’ll want to wear,” raved one customer.

Most Comfortable Sexy Option: Chantelle Lingerie Rive Gauche Full Coverage Unlined Bra

When it comes to bra shopping, you no longer have to choose between comfort and style thanks to this Chantelle bra. The sultry lace bra not only amps up the sex appeal, but it’s also supportive and comfortable enough to wear all day long. More than 1,200 Nordstrom customers are fans, with one noting, “This may be the most comfortable yet flattering bra I own. I didn't expect it to be so wonderful but it is and I also think it is the most beautiful bra I own, which is not surprising given the fact that most 40DD bras are unattractive. But this bra is truly lovely. I have a drawer full of bras, minimizers, t-shirt, every brand, every color…but this bra is absolutely the best one I own.”

Most Comfortable Maternity Bra: ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Nursing Bra

A comfortable maternity bra is a must for all breastfeeding moms, and if you’re still looking for your perfect option, consider this one from ThirdLove. It features a double-layer back that smoothes out your bust area and has drop-down cups to give you easy access for pumping or feeding. The comfy bra also ranges in cup sizes from A to I and features stylish gold alloy details. “I've had three babies now and this is by far the best fitting, most comfortable, supportive, and prettiest nursing bra I have owned. Worth the price, you get what you pay for. I wish I had splurged on this much earlier!! I am a 38 DD and it is so comfortable and supportive that I plan on wearing this possibly even after I'm done breastfeeding,” raved one shopper.

Most Comfortable Mastectomy Bra: Amoena Rita Soft Cup Bra

This Amoena bra is specially designed for women who have had a mastectomy. It boasts a super soft fabric, moisture-wicking capabilities, and CoolMax pockets that you can slip your prosthetics or symmetry shapers into. One Nordstrom customer raved, “This is the best bra I have found for holding my breast prostheses. It is close-fitting yet I can wear it all day without it hurting my surgical sites. It looks nice, feels good and looks natural under my clothes.” What’s more? You can use Nordstrom’s Breast Prosthesis Program to find a breast form that fits comfortably inside the bra.

