The Most Aww-Inspiring Celebrity Couples on Instagram

We'd expect nothing less than a relationship built on laughter from thefunny lady. And Sofia points out just how lucky she is to have found a man that's a match her humor in the caption for this cute shot with boyfriend Joe. "Happy happy bday to my love and best friend to the one that makes me laugh like crazy!have a healthy wonderfull year babe!!!@joemanganiello"Follow their relationship: @sofiavergara and @joemanganiello