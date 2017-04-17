Morgan Stewart’s Colorful Activewear Is Motivating Us to Get That Summer Bod

Touche LA
Alexis Parente
Apr 17, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

 

We are taking a page from reality star Morgan Stewart's activewear line Touché LA. It is spring time and summer bod’s are on the mind, these bold colored active pieces are giving us that work out drive we are in need of right now. Everyone knows that what you wear to work out directly effects how you perform during your work out, these fun, eccentric pieces will boost your confidence and your mood when working out! Just check out E!'s Morgan Stewart's and shop these seven pieces to get that bold active look.

 

VIDEO: Kate Hudson's Activewear Brand Makes a Major Change for Better Inclusivity

 

Shop Morgan's Look: Sports bra, $62; touche-la.com. Leggings, $92; touche-la.com.

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Hot Pink Sports Bra

Topshop $15 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Red Graphic Tee

Fila $37 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Yellow Monochromatic Tank

Adidas by Stella McCartney $62 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Blue Ombre Sneakers

Nike $120 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Cobalt Blue Leggings

No Ka’oi $155 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Colorblocked Sweatshirt

PE Nation $160 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Bold Striped Windbreaker

Tory Sport $175 SHOP NOW

