MORE BEST DRESSED WINNERS

InStyle Staff
Oct 01, 2017 @ 10:45 am
<p>11. Lily Collins</p>
pinterest
11. Lily Collins
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>12. Sofia Boutella</p>
pinterest
12. Sofia Boutella
Noam Galai/Getty Images
<p>13. Zendaya</p>
pinterest
13. Zendaya
Craig Barritt/Getty
<p>14. Kirsten Dunst</p>
pinterest
14. Kirsten Dunst
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>15. Reese Witherspoon</p>
pinterest
15. Reese Witherspoon
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>16. Rita Ora</p>
pinterest
16. Rita Ora
Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>17. Michelle Williams</p>
pinterest
17. Michelle Williams
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>18. Emma Stone</p>
pinterest
18. Emma Stone
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
<p>19. Selena Gomez</p>
pinterest
19. Selena Gomez
Mike Pont/WireImage
<p>20. Elle Fanning</p>
pinterest
20. Elle Fanning
George Pimentel/Getty
<p>21. Emma Watson</p>
pinterest
21. Emma Watson
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>22. Sophie Turner</p>
pinterest
22. Sophie Turner
John Shearer/Getty Images
<p>23. Gal Gadot</p>
pinterest
23. Gal Gadot
Michael Tran/Getty Images
<p>24. Naomi Watts</p>
pinterest
24. Naomi Watts
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
<p>25. Celine Dion</p>
pinterest
25. Celine Dion
C Flanigan/Getty
<p>26. Evan Rachel Wood</p>
pinterest
26. Evan Rachel Wood
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
<p>27. Gwyneth Paltrow</p>
pinterest
27. Gwyneth Paltrow
Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>28. Yara Shahidi</p>
pinterest
28. Yara Shahidi
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
<p>29. Cara Delevingne</p>
pinterest
29. Cara Delevingne
Victor Chavez/Getty
<p>30. Zoë Saldana</p>
pinterest
30. Zoë Saldana
Venturelli/Getty
<p>31. Sofia Coppola</p>
pinterest
31. Sofia Coppola
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
<p>32. Dakota Johnson</p>
pinterest
32. Dakota Johnson
David M. Benett/Getty for Eco-Age
<p>33. Lupita Nyong'o</p>
pinterest
33. Lupita Nyong'o
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
<p>34. Margot Robbie</p>
pinterest
34. Margot Robbie
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
<p>35. Priyanka Chopra</p>
pinterest
35. Priyanka Chopra
John Shearer/Getty
<p>36. Gigi Hadid</p>
pinterest
36. Gigi Hadid
Handout/Getty
<p>37. Isabelle Huppert</p>
pinterest
37. Isabelle Huppert
Venturelli/WireImage
<p>38. Kerry Washington</p>
pinterest
38. Kerry Washington
Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
<p>39. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley</p>
pinterest
39. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
JB Lacroix/Getty Images
<p>40. Laura Harrier</p>
pinterest
40. Laura Harrier
Rob Kim/Getty Images
<p>41. Carolyn Murphy</p>
pinterest
41. Carolyn Murphy
Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images
<p>42. Kristen Wiig</p>
pinterest
42. Kristen Wiig
Getty
<p>43. Gabrielle Union</p>
pinterest
43. Gabrielle Union
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
<p>44. Jessica Chastain</p>
pinterest
44. Jessica Chastain
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>45. Bella Hadid</p>
pinterest
45. Bella Hadid
Krista Kennell/Getty
<p>46. Liya Kebede</p>
pinterest
46. Liya Kebede
Venturelli/WireImage
<p>47. Jennifer Lawrence</p>
pinterest
47. Jennifer Lawrence
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
<p>48. Emily Ratajkowski</p>
pinterest
48. Emily Ratajkowski
Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>49. Adwoa Aboah</p>
pinterest
49. Adwoa Aboah
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
<p>50. Aishwarya Rai</p>
pinterest
50. Aishwarya Rai
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
1 of 41

Advertisement
1 of 40 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

11. Lily Collins

Advertisement
2 of 40 Noam Galai/Getty Images

12. Sofia Boutella

3 of 40 Craig Barritt/Getty

13. Zendaya

Advertisement
4 of 40 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

14. Kirsten Dunst

Advertisement
5 of 40 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

15. Reese Witherspoon

Advertisement
6 of 40 Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

16. Rita Ora

Advertisement
7 of 40 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

17. Michelle Williams

Advertisement
8 of 40 Fred Duval/FilmMagic

18. Emma Stone

Advertisement
9 of 40 Mike Pont/WireImage

19. Selena Gomez

Advertisement
10 of 40 George Pimentel/Getty

20. Elle Fanning

Advertisement
11 of 40 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

21. Emma Watson

Advertisement
12 of 40 John Shearer/Getty Images

22. Sophie Turner

Advertisement
13 of 40 Michael Tran/Getty Images

23. Gal Gadot

Advertisement
14 of 40 Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

24. Naomi Watts

Advertisement
15 of 40 C Flanigan/Getty

25. Celine Dion

Advertisement
16 of 40 Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

26. Evan Rachel Wood

Advertisement
17 of 40 Matthew Eisman/Getty

27. Gwyneth Paltrow

Advertisement
18 of 40 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

28. Yara Shahidi

Advertisement
19 of 40 Victor Chavez/Getty

29. Cara Delevingne

Advertisement
20 of 40 Venturelli/Getty

30. Zoë Saldana

Advertisement
21 of 40 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

31. Sofia Coppola

Advertisement
22 of 40 David M. Benett/Getty for Eco-Age

32. Dakota Johnson

Advertisement
23 of 40 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

33. Lupita Nyong'o

Advertisement
24 of 40 James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

34. Margot Robbie

Advertisement
25 of 40 John Shearer/Getty

35. Priyanka Chopra

Advertisement
26 of 40 Handout/Getty

36. Gigi Hadid

Advertisement
27 of 40 Venturelli/WireImage

37. Isabelle Huppert

Advertisement
28 of 40 Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

38. Kerry Washington

Advertisement
29 of 40 JB Lacroix/Getty Images

39. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Advertisement
30 of 40 Rob Kim/Getty Images

40. Laura Harrier

Advertisement
31 of 40 Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

41. Carolyn Murphy

Advertisement
32 of 40 Getty

42. Kristen Wiig

Advertisement
33 of 40 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

43. Gabrielle Union

Advertisement
34 of 40 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

44. Jessica Chastain

Advertisement
35 of 40 Krista Kennell/Getty

45. Bella Hadid

Advertisement
36 of 40 Venturelli/WireImage

46. Liya Kebede

Advertisement
37 of 40 Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

47. Jennifer Lawrence

Advertisement
38 of 40 Kevin Mazur/Getty

48. Emily Ratajkowski

Advertisement
39 of 40 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

49. Adwoa Aboah

Advertisement
40 of 40 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

50. Aishwarya Rai

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!