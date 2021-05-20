This High-Waisted Bikini That “Enhances Your Curves” Makes Shoppers Feel Sexy and Confident
In any given year, the thought of putting on a swimsuit after months of cold weather and hibernation can feel overwhelming. Throw a year-and-a-half-long pandemic in the mix, and pulling out your old bikinis probably just isn't in the cards. That's why Amazon shoppers are snatching up this "super adorable and seriously flattering" high-waisted bikini set for the summer months ahead.
The Amazon bikini comes with high-waisted bottoms and a one-shoulder top with removable cups and a trendy tie detail below the hem. Both pieces are fully lined and made from a blend of polyester and spandex, so they won't skimp on comfort either. The suit comes in sizes small through extra large, and you can choose from 16 colors and patterns.
Shop now: $20 (Originally $21); amazon.com
Over 800 Amazon shoppers have taken to the reviews section to rave about the fit and feel of this high-waisted bikini. "The bottoms are the perfect rise, and they're so flattering," one wrote. "The material is very thick and high quality and honestly feels better than some bikinis I have paid over $50 for. You need this in your life if you are someone who wants to be cozy and confident in a [swim]suit."
A second shopper added that it's the "first bathing suit in a while that I truly felt confident in and didn't have to worry about it being too big or too small. I got a lot of compliments wearing it to a bachelorette party." A third said, "this bathing suit only enhances your curves [and] makes you feel sexy."
Whether you wear the high-waisted bikini on its own, under a pair of denim cutoffs, or with a stylish cover-up, you'll be ready to hit the beach or pool and enjoy the summer heat after months at home. And there's truly nothing better than a swimsuit that fits a wide range of body types and makes you feel confident and comfortable in your skin.
Shop more colors and patterns of the Mooslover one-shoulder bikini on Amazon below.
