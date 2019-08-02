Fall’s Biggest Fashion Trend Costs $0 to Follow
Here's how to master it.
We love a shopping spree as much as the next person, but not every fall trend requires you to break out your credit card. Some actually cost $0 to follow, and monochromic outfits definitely fall under that category.
One-color ensembles were all over the fall 2019 runways, and frequently pop up on the red carpet and Instagram. The good news? It's an easy one to try: just grab a top and bottom of the same or similar colors, and boom — you're basically done. The even better news? We've got 30 outfit ideas and tricks to get you started, helping you master monochrome and make getting ready a breeze.
RELATED: 22 Ways to Wear Fall's Trickiest Boot Trend
Add Accessories
If you've already matched your shirt to your pants, add a hat or handbag for a little more oomph.
Keep It Comfy
This trend makes even oversize sweatshirts and yoga pants feel elevated.
Slip-on Sneakers
An easy way to achieve the look? Style your favorite shirt dress with kicks of the same color.
Reach For Structured Pants
Julianne Moore's purple choice made even more of a statement with the help of a purple sweater.
Try a Turtleneck
Layer it underneath your slip dress for a fall-ready look.
Don't Forget Outerwear
When winter finally arrives, dare to match your jumpsuit or dress to your coat.
Think Outside the Box
Silver and gray are similar colors, so this pairing them together qualifies as monochrome, too.
Find the Common Color
So what if nothing matches perfectly? Wearing various shades of green, blue, or red tends to make things more interesting.
Don't Shy Away From Sparkle
Balance out your outfit by wearing a solid-colored coat, just like Jennifer Lopez.
Switch Up Your Suit
Go with a graphic tee instead of something neutral and structured.
Consider Different Shades
Style matching sets with items that are a shade or two lighter.
Remember Those Neutrals
It's a classic, no-fail option.
Mix Prints
This trick becomes even easier to figure out when pieces are the same color.
Keep Your Bag in Mind
If you're able to find one that perfectly matches your look, it creates a cool, uniform vibe.
Stick to Classics
When your staples are all the same shade, they seem anything but boring.
Match Your Shoes
Just another way to take things up a notch.
Go Bright
An all-neon outfit is perfect for the final days of summer.
Bring on the Beige
The neutral seems slightly bolder when styled with other beige pieces.
Add a Pop of Color
If you're not willing to go all out, add a bright bag and use it as your statement piece.
Play With Texture
Fuzzy or lace details are another fun way to zhuzh up a one-color outfit.
Pile It All On
The best part about this trend? There's no such thing as too much.
Stay Simple and Chic
An easy, five-minute style solution? Matching your shirt and pants like Issa Rae.
It's All in the Details
Don't forget about belts or even the design on your socks.
Find the Color Family
Different shades of yellow and orange pair well with leopard print and lighter browns.
Try Different Shapes
Olivia Munn knows that wearing a crop top with high-waisted pants and heels is a great way to take monochrome from day to night.
Don't Overthink It
Just layer how you normally would while keeping it all one color.
Make It Work-Appropriate
It's the same idea as suiting, just with a bit more character.
Have Fun With Layering
And don't be afraid to add something sheer.
Be Bold With Your Styling
Even items you wouldn't normally pair together somehow look great when they're part of the same color family. Go ahead and experiment!