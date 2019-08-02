Fall’s Biggest Fashion Trend Costs $0 to Follow

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

We love a shopping spree as much as the next person, but not every fall trend requires you to break out your credit card. Some actually cost $0 to follow, and monochromic outfits definitely fall under that category.

One-color ensembles were all over the fall 2019 runways, and frequently pop up on the red carpet and Instagram. The good news? It's an easy one to try: just grab a top and bottom of the same or similar colors, and boom — you're basically done. The even better news? We've got 30 outfit ideas and tricks to get you started, helping you master monochrome and make getting ready a breeze.

RELATED: 22 Ways to Wear Fall's Trickiest Boot Trend

Add Accessories

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you've already matched your shirt to your pants, add a hat or handbag for a little more oomph.

Keep It Comfy

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

This trend makes even oversize sweatshirts and yoga pants feel elevated.

Slip-on Sneakers

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

An easy way to achieve the look? Style your favorite shirt dress with kicks of the same color.

Reach For Structured Pants

Image zoom Jackson Lee

Julianne Moore's purple choice made even more of a statement with the help of a purple sweater.

Try a Turtleneck

Image zoom Donell Woodson/Getty Images

Layer it underneath your slip dress for a fall-ready look.

Don't Forget Outerwear

Image zoom Achim Aaron Harding/Getty Images

When winter finally arrives, dare to match your jumpsuit or dress to your coat.

Think Outside the Box

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Silver and gray are similar colors, so this pairing them together qualifies as monochrome, too.

Find the Common Color

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

So what if nothing matches perfectly? Wearing various shades of green, blue, or red tends to make things more interesting.

Don't Shy Away From Sparkle

Image zoom JACKSON LEE

Balance out your outfit by wearing a solid-colored coat, just like Jennifer Lopez.

Switch Up Your Suit

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Go with a graphic tee instead of something neutral and structured.

Consider Different Shades

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Style matching sets with items that are a shade or two lighter.

Remember Those Neutrals

Image zoom Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

It's a classic, no-fail option.

Mix Prints

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

This trick becomes even easier to figure out when pieces are the same color.

Keep Your Bag in Mind

Image zoom Achim Aaron Harding/Getty Images

If you're able to find one that perfectly matches your look, it creates a cool, uniform vibe.

Stick to Classics

Image zoom Raymond Hall/GC Images

When your staples are all the same shade, they seem anything but boring.

Match Your Shoes

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Just another way to take things up a notch.

Go Bright

Image zoom Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

An all-neon outfit is perfect for the final days of summer.

Bring on the Beige

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

The neutral seems slightly bolder when styled with other beige pieces.

Add a Pop of Color

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

If you're not willing to go all out, add a bright bag and use it as your statement piece.

Play With Texture

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Fuzzy or lace details are another fun way to zhuzh up a one-color outfit.

Pile It All On

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The best part about this trend? There's no such thing as too much.

Stay Simple and Chic

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

An easy, five-minute style solution? Matching your shirt and pants like Issa Rae.

It's All in the Details

Image zoom VCG/Getty Images

Don't forget about belts or even the design on your socks.

Find the Color Family

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Different shades of yellow and orange pair well with leopard print and lighter browns.

Try Different Shapes

Image zoom Say Cheese!/GC Images

Olivia Munn knows that wearing a crop top with high-waisted pants and heels is a great way to take monochrome from day to night.

Don't Overthink It

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Just layer how you normally would while keeping it all one color.

Make It Work-Appropriate

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It's the same idea as suiting, just with a bit more character.

Have Fun With Layering

Image zoom Neil Mockford/GC Images

And don't be afraid to add something sheer.

Be Bold With Your Styling

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Even items you wouldn't normally pair together somehow look great when they're part of the same color family. Go ahead and experiment!