If You Love '90s Slip Dresses, Then You'll Really Love Monique Lhuillier's Latest Bridal Collection

For bridal fashion, designer Monique Lhuillier has had a very specific vision for a couple of seasons now—an image of "an effortless woman running through a garden," with the intent to capture that carefree attitude and the feeling of being madly in love. The source of inspiration may be the same, but everything else sets her spring 2017 bridal collection apart from her previous ones. For one, she zeroed in on the garden theme, choosing to stage her runway show in the courtyard of Ladurée's Soho location in New York City, where flowers bloomed at every turn ("they bloomed on cue!" the designer joked) and trees twinkled with fairy lights.

As for the dresses, they were ethereal, light, and airy. Or, in Lhuillier's words: "not fussy."

"I drew inspiration from lingerie, specifically slip dresses," she says about tapping into this season's biggest dress silhouette. "I wanted that ease and modernity back in bridal; I didn't want it so structured with so many layers. It was about the delicacy and making everything light."

She worked with her usual materials—lace, silk chiffons, and tulle—but she cut them in a way that retained its volume, but without drawing attention to it: "Everything was tattooed on her, but with such a light hand, and it felt right."

Aside from the slip dress and the lightweight layers, other new bridal elements include hand-painted roses, ombre cummerbunds, and a pop of fuchsia in the center of flowers to create a three-dimensional effect (a surprising accent that felt different from the traditional palette of bridal pastels, like pistachio, primrose, and sorbet).

See Monique Lhuillier's entire spring 2017 bridal collection in our Bridal Fashion Week gallery, along with other designers, like Marchesa, Elie Saab, and more.