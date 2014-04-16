Monique Lhuillier's Picture-Perfect Spring 2015 Bridal Collection: "An Ethereal Daydream"

"This Spring Collection is my ethereal daydream," greeted the first sentence in the show notes at the Monique Lhuillier Spring 2015 bridal show during Bridal Fashion Week, and daydream it certainly was. Right on cue, a melodic symphony lazily drifted from the sound system, as each bride floated her way around the space before taking her spot on a makeshift stage and striking a picturesque pose. The result? A tableau vivant, or "living picture," showcasing the designer's entire bridal collection.

"This season, I wanted to do a portrait," the designer told InStyle.com excitedly backstage prior to the show. "I looked up John Singer Sargent's portraits, which inspired me to create beautiful, ethereal, regal gowns. Each gown is more fantasy than the last, as if she just walked out of a painting in a portrait. It's over the top; I didn't hold back."

True to her word, Lhuillier's creations embodied extravagance and elegance, each crafted from clouds of tulle, silk satin organza and Chantilly lace threaded with exquisite embroidery and beading, with some boasting more than 200 yards of tulle—though you wouldn't have been able to tell. "It's all about layering, it's about how we cut the layers in different lengths, so you don't feel the heavy volume," she explained. "All the dresses feel lightweight, airy and effortless. There’s nothing more unattractive to me than seeing a bride try so hard to be perfect."

While all the gowns were arresting and resplendent in their own way, it was hard to peel our eyes away from one in particular—the hydrangea blue. After 12 years of her signature pink, Lhuillier said she was ready to experiment with unexpected hues, dabbling in the cool color family and yielding Lhuillier-customized shades of mint, pistachio, and that beautiful hydrangea. "When I pictured this tableau, I thought it would be more interesting to have color be a part of the story, rather than seeing all whites—it was a nice breather," she said of her thought process. "I think the colors are so subtle that brides would be open to trying it."

Not quite ready for blues and greens on your wedding day? Each design will also be available in blush pink and white.

At the end of the show, the music was abruptly cut short—a deliberate decision on Lhuillier's part to jolt everyone back to reality: "I wanted to make you feel like you’re waking up from your dream, and that’s the story I wanted to tell."

Ready to daydream? Click through to see Monique Lhuillier's fantastical spring 2015 bridal collection.