Monique Lhuillier On Her Fall 2014 Bridal Collection: "I Love the Gowns With a Little Color."

Monique Lhuillier opened up her Secret Garden-inspired world to unveil her fall 2014 bridal collection, which exuded romanticism crossed with a vintage, heirloom quality, set against an antique-filtered backdrop. "I wanted the pieces to feel like they were passed down from generations, so they had timeless, lightweight, effortless feel to them," the designer told InStyle.com. "The dresses are slimmer—they have a vintage feeling. (Nowadays) brides are looking for more relaxed and softer silhouettes." Even though there were fewer underpinnings this season, it was clear that her work was no less intricate, with layers of tulle, signature lace details and embroideries rich in floral, lattice and vine motifs in silver and rose-gold threadwork. And her favorites? "I love the gowns with a little color in them, like the smoke dress with a touch of lavender. I introduced the blush color three years ago and it has resonated so well, and it's now a staple in my collection. When I see a bride in a soft tone other than white, it's new, more exciting, more interesting." Click through to see her latest bridal couture line-up.

