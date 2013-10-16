Monique Lhuillier On Her Fall 2014 Bridal Collection: "I Love the Gowns With a Little Color."

Courtesy (2)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 16, 2013 @ 8:20 am

Monique Lhuillier opened up her Secret Garden-inspired world to unveil her fall 2014 bridal collection, which exuded romanticism crossed with a vintage, heirloom quality, set against an antique-filtered backdrop. "I wanted the pieces to feel like they were passed down from generations, so they had timeless, lightweight, effortless feel to them," the designer told InStyle.com. "The dresses are slimmer—they have a vintage feeling. (Nowadays) brides are looking for more relaxed and softer silhouettes." Even though there were fewer underpinnings this season, it was clear that her work was no less intricate, with layers of tulle, signature lace details and embroideries rich in floral, lattice and vine motifs in silver and rose-gold threadwork. And her favorites? "I love the gowns with a little color in them, like the smoke dress with a touch of lavender. I introduced the blush color three years ago and it has resonated so well, and it's now a staple in my collection. When I see a bride in a soft tone other than white, it's new, more exciting, more interesting." Click through to see her latest bridal couture line-up.

1 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory Chantilly lace illusion neckline dress with cap sleeve and keyhole back
Advertisement
2 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white re-embroidered lace strapless sweetheart neckline dress with full gathered skirt
3 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white illusion cap sleeve gown with embellished skirt and gathered tulle overlay
Advertisement
4 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white silk chiffon illusion neckline full gown with Chantilly lace sleeves and keyhole back
Advertisement
5 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory Chantilly lace long sleeve illusion modified trumpet gown with trellis embroidery overlay
Advertisement
6 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory Chantilly lace short sleeve illusion gathered sheath with trellis embroidery overlay
Advertisement
7 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white Chantilly lace sweetheart strapless sheath with beaded overlay and tulle Wattean train
Advertisement
8 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory silk organza illusion neckline gown with natural waist, long sleeves and beaded lace overlay
Advertisement
9 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white embellished Chantilly lace sweetheart strapless elongated bodice gown with tulle skirt
Advertisement
10 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Blush embellished tulle modified trumpet gown with illusion cap sleeves, keyhole back and self beaded sash
Advertisement
11 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Blush silk gazar sweetheart strapless column gown with draped bodice and back bow train accent
Advertisement
12 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white and blush Chantilly lace sweetheart strapless full trumpet gown with re-embroidered lace applique
Advertisement
13 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory embellished sweetheart strapless corset gown with hand tufted silk gazar A-line skirt
Advertisement
14 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Smoke embellished tulle halter neckline gown with elongated bodice and embroidered ruffle tulle skirt
Advertisement
15 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Blush tulle sweetheart strapless draped natural waist gown with full ruffle skirt
Advertisement
16 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory silk organza strapless sweetheart neckline draped natural waist gown with floral tulle embroidery
Advertisement
17 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Blush silk gazar sweetheart strapless modified trumpet gown with hand tufted skirt
Advertisement
18 of 18 Courtesy

Monique Lhuillier

Gold tulle embroidered halter modified trumpet gown with full skirt

