See Monique Lhuillier's Dreamy Bridal Collection

DAN & CORINA LECCA (4)
Randy Miller
May 07, 2013 @ 2:00 pm

Monique Lhuillier sent a collection of 15 dresses down the runway for her fall 2013 bridal collection full of clean shapes and beautiful fabrics. As she told editors, her inspiration was to fit the needs of every bride, “from City Hall to the altar, whether there are hundreds of guests or just two.” The result was a broad but streamlined range, complete with sleeves and strapless, colors and ivory, gowns, and minis. Those shorter hemlines also served a second function—showing off the designer's beautiful bridal shoes collection. Yet, while she played with new silhouettes and materials, like jacquard, the dresses were still classic Lhuillier, as show-stopping ballgowns covered in lace and tulle stole the show. Click to see the full collection.

MORE:
 Stars Love Monique Lhuillier
 Will Jennifer Aniston Wear Lhuillier Down the Aisle
• Runway Looks We Love: Monique Lhuillier 

1 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Embroidered lace drop-waist bodice gown with tiered skirt
Advertisement
2 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Embroidered trumpet gown
3 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Floral embroidered illusion neckline gown
Advertisement
4 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Strapless lace mermaid gown
Advertisement
5 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Asymmetric twisted tulle gown
Advertisement
6 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Asymmetric one-shoulder lace gown
Advertisement
7 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Drop-waist strapless lace gown
Advertisement
8 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Blush silk gauze A-line gown with tufted train
Advertisement
9 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

High-slit draped chiffon gown
Advertisement
10 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Illusion neckline column with train
Advertisement
11 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Strapless peplum gown with tulle train
Advertisement
12 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Embroidered long-sleeve column
Advertisement
13 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Long-sleeve lace gown with tulle train
Advertisement
14 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Illusion neckline floral embroidered gown
Advertisement
15 of 15 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Floral embroidered strapless hi-low dress

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!