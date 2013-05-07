See Monique Lhuillier's Dreamy Bridal Collection

Monique Lhuillier sent a collection of 15 dresses down the runway for her fall 2013 bridal collection full of clean shapes and beautiful fabrics. As she told editors, her inspiration was to fit the needs of every bride, “from City Hall to the altar, whether there are hundreds of guests or just two.” The result was a broad but streamlined range, complete with sleeves and strapless, colors and ivory, gowns, and minis. Those shorter hemlines also served a second function—showing off the designer's beautiful bridal shoes collection. Yet, while she played with new silhouettes and materials, like jacquard, the dresses were still classic Lhuillier, as show-stopping ballgowns covered in lace and tulle stole the show. Click to see the full collection.

