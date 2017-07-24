Go Behind the Scenes of a Couture Fitting

A Perfect Fit
Courtesy
From the Top
Courtesy
And Again...
Courtesy
Check, Check, and Check Again!
Courtesy
All Together Now
Courtesy
Et Voila!
Courtesy
Picture Perfect
Courtesy
1 of 8
Advertisement
To celebrate Monique Lhuillier’s first international runway show, we tagged along to an exclusive fitting of the collection’s finale ball gown. What goes on behind the scenes just before show time? Follow along as Lhuillier and her team walk us through the process.
"It's after midnight, in the early morning hours of show day, the 3rd of July," designer Monique Lhuillier tells InStyle. "We are in our temporary atelier in the heart of Paris, the 2nd arrondissement, only 10 minutes from our show space in Place Vendôme. Our model, Nora arrives for the final fitting of the night, the floral taffeta strapless finale ball gown."