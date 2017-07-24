Go Behind the Scenes of a Couture Fitting

To celebrate Monique Lhuillier’s first international runway show, we tagged along to an exclusive fitting of the collection’s finale ball gown. What goes on behind the scenes just before show time? Follow along as Lhuillier and her team walk us through the process.

InStyle Staff
Jul 24, 2017 @ 2:30 am
<p>A Perfect Fit</p>
A Perfect Fit

Before looking at the dress as a whole, the gown needs to sit properly on the model. With so much weight in the skirt, an inside belt is used to hold the model comfortably in the bodice.

<p>From the Top</p>
From the Top

"With each fitting, we start at the bodice and work our way to the hem," Lhuillier tells InStyle.com. Here, you can see the pleats are being opened to be re-draped both on the model and on the form.

<p>And Again...</p>
And Again...

Lhuillier re-drapes the pleated bodice directly on the model following the curves of the model's torso to ensure the gown fits like a glove.

<p>Check, Check, and Check Again!</p>
Check, Check, and Check Again!

With so many under layers of tulle, petticoat structure, and linings, the designer and her team pull the layers flat in an effort to check the finished hem length. 

<p>All Together Now</p>
All Together Now

The model lends the designer hand as the alteration team is working on her hem. It's a group effort.

<p>Et Voila!</p>
Et Voila!

After the model is fit in her look, a variety of photos are taken for reference. The dressers (magical fairies backstage who make sure the models look A+) receive images of each gown to see how the entire ensemble should be presented on the runway.

<p>Picture Perfect</p>
Picture Perfect

Both the front, back, side view and shoes are photographed for dresser cards. Nothing is left to the imagination and all dresser notes (these are the little memos given to backstage handlers to help get the models up to snuff to walk the runway) are relayed to the show production team to ensure an easy effortless backstage change.

