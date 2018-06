1 of 9 MCV Photo, Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Take classic elements like ruffles, florals, lace and peplums and apply them to shapes that are lean, geometric and exaggerated. It’s a gutsy yet glorious idea. The result is femininity that replaces dainty with drama. And we’re smitten!



HOW TO WEAR IT

Whether it’s a dress, a jacket, or a top, you need only one statement piece or pattern for maximum impact. There’s no need for a necklace or intense makeup; accessories should be stark and nails pretty and pale. Add a little spring to your step with strappy sandals or pastel platforms.



Photos: (left to right) Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Louis Vuitton