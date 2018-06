1 of 7 Courtesy MCV, Getty Images, Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE THEM

Not meant for nightclubs or superheroes, spring’s silvery looks are the flamboyant equivalent of go-everywhere denim. The key to the color’s deft repositioning is a draped, unstructured weightlessness that makes the shine as effortless to step out in as a smile.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Silver can look edgy—or even severe—in a structured silhouette, so stick to loose or sweatshirt-easy cuts. Pair with clean-lined casual pieces, as you would if you were slicking up denim. Steer clear of color, except for white or neutrals. No big deal hair; a hint of sparkle to the eye. For shoes, we suggest going silver—no gold allowed, except wedding bands.



