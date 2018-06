1 of 8 Maria Valentino/MCV Photo (4)

MODERN FLORAL

WHY WE LOVE IT

Dandelions bloom at Valentino; Dries Van Noten and Rochas picked chrysanthemums, while Bottega Veneta scattered silk marguerite daisies on a V-neck dress. Thakoon showed a bouquet of freesias and dog rose on crepe de chine. Chic and strong, prints give coveredup looks a romantic fairy-tale spin—that’s the fresh appeal.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Piling accessories onto these striking florals is like stuffing an arrangement of peonies with baby’s breath and ferns. The prints are edgy bordering on grunge, so stay away from anything too pretty—hair should be a little messy, shoes a bit tough—and seek out dresses with flowers winding down the center, which will draw the eye in, creating a slimming illusion.



Photos: (left to right) Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Rochas, Thakoon