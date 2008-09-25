Modern Boho

InStyle.com
Sep 25, 2008 @ 5:27 pm
AKA New York, Fall Accessories Report 2008
pinterest
How to Wear The Trend
The peasant blouses and print tunics displayed on the Gucci and Dries Van Noten fall runways may have a hint of hippiedom, but they’re certainly not meant for the next Grateful Dead revival. Think counter-intuitively: Pair a floral dress or tweed blazer with a fringed tote or geometric necklace. Laid-back, yes. Zoned-out, no.

Scarf
Wool Egyptian Tile scarf, AKA New York, $128; buy online now at shopbop.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Jessica Kagan Cushman Studio, Fall Accessories Report 2008
pinterest
Cuffs
Resin Bug cuffs, Jessica Kagan Cushman Studio, $170 each; buy online now at jessicacushman.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Sam Edelman, Fall Accessories Report 2008
pinterest
Boots
Leather Krosby ankle boots, Sam Edelman, $169; visit nordstrom.com for stores.

See more trends in The Ultimate Shoe Guide
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Nine West, Fall Accessories Report 2008
pinterest
Tote
Suede and PVC Dakota fringe tote, Nine West, $150; buy online now at ninewest.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Marni, Fall Accessories Report 2008
pinterest
Necklace
Resin and brass necklace, Marni, $760; call 212-343-3912.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

How to Wear The Trend

The peasant blouses and print tunics displayed on the Gucci and Dries Van Noten fall runways may have a hint of hippiedom, but they’re certainly not meant for the next Grateful Dead revival. Think counter-intuitively: Pair a floral dress or tweed blazer with a fringed tote or geometric necklace. Laid-back, yes. Zoned-out, no.

Scarf
Wool Egyptian Tile scarf, AKA New York, $128; buy online now at shopbop.com.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Cuffs

Resin Bug cuffs, Jessica Kagan Cushman Studio, $170 each; buy online now at jessicacushman.com.
3 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Boots

Leather Krosby ankle boots, Sam Edelman, $169; visit nordstrom.com for stores.

See more trends in The Ultimate Shoe Guide
Advertisement
4 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Tote

Suede and PVC Dakota fringe tote, Nine West, $150; buy online now at ninewest.com.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Necklace

Resin and brass necklace, Marni, $760; call 212-343-3912.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!