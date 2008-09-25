Modern Boho

The peasant blouses and print tunics displayed on the Gucci and Dries Van Noten fall runways may have a hint of hippiedom, but they’re certainly not meant for the next Grateful Dead revival. Think counter-intuitively: Pair a floral dress or tweed blazer with a fringed tote or geometric necklace. Laid-back, yes. Zoned-out, no.
Scarf Wool Egyptian Tile scarf, AKA New York, $128; buy online now at shopbop.com.
Cuffs
Resin Bug cuffs, Jessica Kagan Cushman Studio, $170 each; buy online now at jessicacushman.com.
Boots
Leather Krosby ankle boots, Sam Edelman, $169; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
Tote
Suede and PVC Dakota fringe tote, Nine West, $150; buy online now at ninewest.com.
Necklace
Resin and brass necklace, Marni, $760; call 212-343-3912.
