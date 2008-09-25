Modern Boho

1 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

How to Wear The Trend

The peasant blouses and print tunics displayed on the Gucci and Dries Van Noten fall runways may have a hint of hippiedom, but they’re certainly not meant for the next Grateful Dead revival. Think counter-intuitively: Pair a floral dress or tweed blazer with a fringed tote or geometric necklace. Laid-back, yes. Zoned-out, no.



Scarf

Wool Egyptian Tile scarf, AKA New York, $128; buy online now at shopbop.com.