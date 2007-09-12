Modern Bohemian

InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 7:17 pm
Bag
Bag
Leather bag, Franchi Collection, $495; 410-528-1443.
Brian Henn
Boots
Boots
Boots of calf hair and faux alligator, Oscar de la Renta, $1,350; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Brian Henn
Hat
Hat
Fur felt hat, Patricia Underwood, $400; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Brian Henn
Belt
Belt
Leather belt, Diesel, $210; 877-433-4373 or diesel.com for stores.
Brian Henn
Leather Bag
Leather Bag
Textured leather bag, Dooney amp Bourke, $295; dooney.com.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Necklace
Glass-bead necklace with wooden pendant, Erickson Beamon for Anna Sui, $480; 646-619-6818.
Brian Henn
Clutch
Clutch
Italian lambskin clutch, Posse, $295; possenyc.com.
Brian Henn
Flats
Flats
Cotton wool flats, Old Navy, $20; oldnavy.com for stores.
Brian Henn
