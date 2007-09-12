whitelogo
whitelogo
Modern Bohemian
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Modern Bohemian
InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 7:17 pm
Bag
Leather bag, Franchi Collection, $495; 410-528-1443.
Brian Henn
Boots
Boots of calf hair and faux alligator, Oscar de la Renta, $1,350; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Brian Henn
Hat
Fur felt hat, Patricia Underwood, $400; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Brian Henn
Belt
Leather belt, Diesel, $210; 877-433-4373 or
diesel.com
for stores.
Brian Henn
Leather Bag
Textured leather bag, Dooney amp Bourke, $295;
dooney.com
.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Glass-bead necklace with wooden pendant, Erickson Beamon for Anna Sui, $480; 646-619-6818.
Brian Henn
Clutch
Italian lambskin clutch, Posse, $295;
possenyc.com
.
Brian Henn
Flats
Cotton wool flats, Old Navy, $20;
oldnavy.com
for stores.
Brian Henn
1
of
9
Advertisement
1 of 8
Brian Henn
Bag
Leather bag, Franchi Collection, $495; 410-528-1443.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Brian Henn
Boots
Boots of calf hair and faux alligator, Oscar de la Renta, $1,350; at Bergdorf Goodman.
3 of 8
Brian Henn
Hat
Fur felt hat, Patricia Underwood, $400; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Brian Henn
Belt
Leather belt, Diesel, $210; 877-433-4373 or
diesel.com
for stores.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Brian Henn
Leather Bag
Textured leather bag, Dooney amp Bourke, $295;
dooney.com
.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Brian Henn
Necklace
Glass-bead necklace with wooden pendant, Erickson Beamon for Anna Sui, $480; 646-619-6818.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Brian Henn
Clutch
Italian lambskin clutch, Posse, $295;
possenyc.com
.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Brian Henn
Flats
Cotton wool flats, Old Navy, $20;
oldnavy.com
for stores.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!