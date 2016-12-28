This Woman's 19-Foot Dress Wins Fashion Today

Remember that canary yellow Guo Pei dress Rihanna wore to the Met Gala in 2015? It weighed 55 pounds and was the talk of the town for, like, an entire week (that's an eternity in fashion speak). That dress holds no candle to what this model wore to welcome a room full of people at a New Year's concert at China's Yichang Theatre on Tuesday.

Who is the model? Don't know yet. Who designed the dress? Also, don't know. But we do know that yesterday, nothing caught our eyes quite like this.

VCG/VCG via Getty

VCG/VCG via Getty

The dress and its train were longer than 19 feet (HOLY SH—), a bright Valentino-red, and tiered to perfection.

For some reason, though, despite the intense color and insane volume, there was something simply beautiful about it. So if you're still thinking about what to wear for New Year's Eve ...

VCG/VCG via Getty