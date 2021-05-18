This “Beautiful and Comfortable” $30 Mesh Bustier Is Going Viral on TikTok
Ever since Netflix's Bridgerton transported us into Daphne and Simon's steamy Regency era relationship, corset sales have been on the rise. Just last month, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian accidentally twinned in red snakeskin corsets. And on the cover of this month's British Vogue, Billie Eilish practically broke the Internet in several lingerie-inspired looks. If all this bustier buzz has you wanting to try out the trend, you're in luck, because TikTok users discovered a $30 mesh corset on Amazon.
In an Amazon fashion finds video with over a million views, TikToker @labelswithlattes featured the corset in white and wrote that it makes her "feel like a goddess." Since that video went viral, the user posted a second Amazon roundup and shared that she went back and bought the corset in black because it makes her "feel like a million bucks."
Thanks to its Internet fame, the strapless bustier top is now the fourth best-selling corset on Amazon. It comes in five colors and five size groupings, ranging from 0-2 through 10-12. It's made from soft and breathable mesh with boning underneath, and it has an exposed zipper up the back.
Not quite sure how to style a corset? You can wear it with a pair of high-waisted trousers or baggy jeans for a fashion-forward daytime look. For more coverage, you can style the bustier top over an oversized white button-down shirt. And for a nighttime look, wear the corset with a high-waisted, faux-leather skirt and heeled sandals.
"This top is a gem," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's so beautiful and comfortable. I'm always nervous when it comes to corsets because I hate when they are too tight, but this is perfect because it covers my chest and feels very secure."
A second shopper added: "It's so cute and looks even better than I expected! The fabric has a bit of stretch while also maintaining shape, and there is light boning. It's really cute and comfy to wear."
With "shot girl summer" right around the corner, it's time to add some new pieces to your going out wardrobe. Shop this $30 mesh bustier top on Amazon below.