InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 6:06 pm
Clutch
Vinyl clutch, Steve Madden, $38;
stevemadden.com
for stores.
Brian Henn
Flats
Leather flats, Christian Louboutin, $595;
christianlouboutin.fr
.
Brian Henn
Cuff
Silver-and-resin cuff, Nine West, $55; 800-999-1877 for stores or
ninewest.com
.
Brian Henn
Boots
Leather ankle boots, Rock & Republic, $695;
rockandrepublic.com
.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Plastic sunglasses, Ray-Ban, $130; at Bloomingdale's or
ray-ban.com
.
Brian Henn
Gloves
Leather gloves, Francesco Biasia, $150; 800-865-5422 for stores.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Steel necklace with enameled brass, Subversive Jewelry by Justin Giunta, $1,400; 212-679-0453.
Brian Henn
Arm Warmers
Cashmere arm warmers, Meg Cohen, $75; 212-966-3733.
Brian Henn
