Mod Looks

InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 6:06 pm
Clutch
Clutch
Vinyl clutch, Steve Madden, $38; stevemadden.com for stores.
Brian Henn
Flats
Flats
Leather flats, Christian Louboutin, $595; christianlouboutin.fr.
Brian Henn
Cuff
Cuff
Silver-and-resin cuff, Nine West, $55; 800-999-1877 for stores or ninewest.com.
Brian Henn
Boots
Boots
Leather ankle boots, Rock & Republic, $695; rockandrepublic.com.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Sunglasses
Plastic sunglasses, Ray-Ban, $130; at Bloomingdale's or ray-ban.com.
Brian Henn
Gloves
Gloves
Leather gloves, Francesco Biasia, $150; 800-865-5422 for stores.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Necklace
Steel necklace with enameled brass, Subversive Jewelry by Justin Giunta, $1,400; 212-679-0453.
Brian Henn
Arm Warmers
Arm Warmers
Cashmere arm warmers, Meg Cohen, $75; 212-966-3733.
Brian Henn
