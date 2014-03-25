Mobile Benefits: Apps That Make Shopping Better, Faster, Cheaper
Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:38 pm
Swirl
Free; available on itunes.com Walk into participating stores and get styling tips on current merch, inspiration boards, and in-store discounts and deals at 200-plus shops, including J. Crew, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Old Navy.
Pretty in My Pocket
Free; available on itunes.com Drugstores and department-store makeup counters can be dizzying. Cut through the clutter with this iPhone app that lets you scan the bar code of beauty products and instantly pull up reviews.
Free; available on itunes.com.
PS Dept
Free; available on itunes.com Request a size, style, or general options from the styling teams at high-end retailers (like Barneys, Bergdorf Goodman, and Theory), and they’ll message back finds in a snap. You can make in-app purchases, then choose to pick up the items or have them shipped to you free of charge.
