Michael Kors' Latest Capsule Has Us Taking a Trip Down Memory Lane

Michael Kors, a designer always looking forward, is taking a minute to look back, specifically to look back on the '80s. In the first in a series of limited-edition capsule collections, #MKGO Graffiti is inspired by street art and its influence on fashion. Signature black-and-white graffiti (almost like the best scribble you ever did with your favorite sharpie) is stamped on classic Kors shapes: a perfect tote, a classic pump, even a leather bomber.

The collection is the perfect mixture of "now" and "then," combining modern silhouettes and themes (like logomania) with the graffiti-text and loud volume of the '80s.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

To celebrate the collection, Kors partnered with Candy Pratts Price (formerly of Style.com) to create a special window display featuring mannequins snapping selfies while wearing the product in front of a floor-to-ceiling screen print of Kors in his beloved aviator sunnies. Talk about an activation.

VIDEO: Check Out the Celebs Who Attended the Last Michael Kors Presentation

Shop our favorite pieces from the #MKGO Graffiti collection here, before they sell out. Limited edition, people!