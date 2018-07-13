Michael Kors' Latest Capsule Has Us Taking a Trip Down Memory Lane

Michael Kors
Ruthie Friedlander
Jul 13, 2018 @ 1:15 pm

Michael Kors, a designer always looking forward, is taking a minute to look back, specifically to look back on the '80s. In the first in a series of limited-edition capsule collections, #MKGO Graffiti is inspired by street art and its influence on fashion. Signature black-and-white graffiti (almost like the best scribble you ever did with your favorite sharpie) is stamped on classic Kors shapes: a perfect tote, a classic pump, even a leather bomber.

The collection is the perfect mixture of "now" and "then," combining modern silhouettes and themes (like logomania) with the graffiti-text and loud volume of the '80s.

To celebrate the collection, Kors partnered with Candy Pratts Price (formerly of Style.com) to create a special window display featuring mannequins snapping selfies while wearing the product in front of a floor-to-ceiling screen print of Kors in his beloved aviator sunnies. Talk about an activation.

VIDEO: Check Out the Celebs Who Attended the Last Michael Kors Presentation

Shop our favorite pieces from the #MKGO Graffiti collection here, before they sell out. Limited edition, people!

1 of 6 Michael Kors

Claire Logo Graffiti Leather Pump

Michael Michael Kors available at Michael Kors $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Michael Kors

Whitney Large Graffiti Leather Tote

Michael Michael Kors available at MichaelKors.com $328 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Michael Kors

Jessa Small Graffiti Leather Convertible Backpack

Michael Michael Kors available at MichaelKors.com $298 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Michael Kors

Allie Logo Graffiti Leather Sneaker

Michael Michael Kors available at MichaelKors.com $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Michael Kors

Mott Large Grafiti Leather Crossbody

Michael Michael Kors available at MichaelKors.com $328 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Michael Kors

The Michael Kors Storefront

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!