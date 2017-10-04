Dakota and Elle Fanning's Miu Miu Party Outfits Could Not Be More Different

Dominique Charriau/Getty
Alexandra Whittaker
Oct 04, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

The Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday quickly turned into a family affair thanks to Dakota and Elle Fanning.

The superstar actress sisters showed up to the Miu Miu after-party to support the brand after attending its runway show, and they both showed off their unique fashion flair while they were at it.

They were each decked head-to-toe in Miu Miu (naturally), but that's where the outfit similarities ended. Dakota opted for a punchy bright blue dress with ankle-strap sandals, while Elle chose a bustier and trousers with mules and a red lip.

After the show, they were joined by Pamela Anderson and Maggie Gyllenhaal as they celebrated the brand at a party. Scroll through some of our other favorite outfits from the Miu Miu after-party below.

1 of 6

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 

The model (and InStyle cover girl!) stepped out with her beau in a simple black dress with a white collar. Legend opted to wear a green jacket with a brown pocket detail. 

2 of 6

Emily Ratajkowski 

EmRata highlighted her legs in a short printed romper and simple white heels. 

3 of 6

Pamela Anderson 

Could she look any sweeter? The answer is no. Anderson attended the after-party in a green dress with a peter pan collar. 

4 of 6

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The actress opted for a classic black, white, and red color palette with a pop-of-color lip. 

5 of 6

Naomie Harris

Before coming to the after-party in an LBD, Harris wore a chic look to the Miu Miu runway show. The best part about it? You can recreate it pretty easily. 

6 of 6

Barbara Palvin

The former Victoria's Secret model attended the after-party in pigtails while wearing a short blue dress. 

