Amazon Shoppers Found the "Perfect Casual Dress" for Summer — and It's on Sale for $29
One of the best ways to stay cool on a hot summer day is by wearing a breezy sundress. You'll look cute without overheating — it's a win-win. Amazon is overflowing with trendy dress options, but shoppers especially love this Mitilly tiered mini dress that's on sale for $29 with an on-site coupon.
Made out of a lightweight rayon and spandex fabric blend, the dress is available in 24 colors and prints and comes in both a sleeveless and flutter cap-sleeve style. It has a V-neckline, three tiers, decorative buttons all down the front, and side pockets.
Unsurprisingly, more than 5,200 Amazon shoppers have given the sundress a five-star rating. One shopper called it the "perfect casual dress" for summer, while a second person said "the dress is so comfortable and flattering, I bought it in two colors." A third shopper confirmed the fabric is "so soft and lightweight without being sheer."
Many customers love the Mitilly dress because it's super versatile; you can wear it with everything from sneakers to flat sandals to heels, taking it front a casual everyday outfit to a going out look. The dress even works as a beach cover-up — simply throw it on over a swimsuit, add flip-flops, a tote bag, and a sun hat, and you're ready to go.
If you're heading into the office this summer, you can also accessorize the dress to make it work-appropriate. Style it with a structured blazer, a pair of flat loafers, and a leather tote to create a sophisticated look.
Before summer officially arrives, take advantage of this deal and treat yourself to the dress you won't want to take off all season long. Shop more colors of the Mitilly tiered mini dress, below.