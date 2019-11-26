The Affordable Jewelry Brand Julia Roberts and Meghan Markle Both Wear Is 25% Off Right Now

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

If we told you that Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Julia Roberts, Jessica Biel, the Hadid sisters, Cindy Crawford, and daughter Kaia Gerber were all fans of this affordable, demi-fine jewelry brand, you’d probably ask why you’d never heard of it before.

Missoma is a British-born brand that’s been around for years, having solidly established itself in the London market. It’s only recently that the well-regarded brand has landed stateside, to the delight of its longtime A-list fans.

The brand’s deeply gorgeous, gilded earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and accessories are the perfect entry point into fine jewelry. Exceptional quality materials meet contemporary designs in both delicate and chunky silhouettes, all at a more affordable price point compared to competitors.

The pieces usually retail between $100 and $400, but the whole collection just became that much more affordable to shop, thanks to Missoma’s Black Friday sale. Today through December 2, shoppers can take 25 percent off the entire store, no discount code required.

While favorites are hard to pick, we can’t resist these Bella Hadid-approved hoops — down to $122 from $162 — and this as-seen-on-Julia Roberts choker, just $86 compared to $115.

Shop the entire site for a hefty discount and stock up on celeb-loved jewelry before it jumps back up to full price at Missoma.com

