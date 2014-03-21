Miss Piggy's Most Glamorous International Looks From Muppets: Most Wanted

Jay Maidment 2014 Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Grace Gavilanes
Mar 21, 2014 @ 1:15 pm

No one jet-sets in style quite like Miss Piggy does!

In Muppets: Most Wanted, in theaters today, Kermit the Frog’s main squeeze and the rest of the lovable gang go on a world tour, and Miss Piggy, the star of the show, takes the European odyssey as an opportunity to not only show off her singing skills, but also her impeccable style -- which includes 24 outfit changes!

Whether she's hopping on a train to Berlin or singing her heart out in Dublin, her outfits are always on-trend, and definitely diva-worthy. (Beyoncé better watch her back!) Get a look at them now by clicking through Miss Piggy’s best outfits in the film, including her custom-created Vivienne Westwood wedding gown.

1 of 6 Jay Maidment. ©2014 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Miss Piggy pairs her printed ensemble with leather gloves and a sleek chignon, as she leaves Los Angeles' Union Station.
2 of 6 Jay Maidment. ©2014 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Donning a blue dress and embellished choker, Miss Piggy stuns while meeting with her Muppet pals at a restaurant.
3 of 6 Jay Maidment. ©2014 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Clearly inspired by the great Marlene Dietrich, Miss Piggy slipped on a pinstripe suit while in Berlin.
4 of 6 Jay Maidment. ©2014 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

While in Madrid, Miss Piggy chose a Flamenco costume for her performance.
5 of 6 Jay Maidment ©2014 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

No one can wear green quite like Miss Piggy! The star of the show dons the hue while performing in Dublin.
6 of 6 Mark Fellman ©2014Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Our pick for Miss Piggy's best look? This custom made Vivienne Westwood wedding gown.

