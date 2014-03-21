Miss Piggy's Most Glamorous International Looks From Muppets: Most Wanted

No one jet-sets in style quite like Miss Piggy does!

In Muppets: Most Wanted, in theaters today, Kermit the Frog’s main squeeze and the rest of the lovable gang go on a world tour, and Miss Piggy, the star of the show, takes the European odyssey as an opportunity to not only show off her singing skills, but also her impeccable style -- which includes 24 outfit changes!

Whether she's hopping on a train to Berlin or singing her heart out in Dublin, her outfits are always on-trend, and definitely diva-worthy. (Beyoncé better watch her back!) Get a look at them now by clicking through Miss Piggy’s best outfits in the film, including her custom-created Vivienne Westwood wedding gown.