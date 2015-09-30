See Miss Piggy's 10 Best Looks Ever—Eat Your Heart Out, Kermit!

The designer duds. The perfectly coiffed hair. The sky-high Louboutins. Miss Piggy has been showing Hollywood how to own the red carpet since her big break on The Muppet Show in 1976. And she has only gotten more fabulous with time.

Now, designers like Marc Jacobs, Vivienne Westwood, and Giles Deacon (who created this silver stunner above), are knocking down her door to dream up custom looks that complement her fun, yet sophisticated persona. "My style is unique," she has said. "It's not just about the clothes. It's about making a statement."

With her newly single status and her hit new TV show The Muppets (on ABC, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET) we're in hog heaven waiting to see what she chooses next! For now, check out her 10 best looks ever.

