The One Item That Miranda Lambert Always Buys Secondhand

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Some of the best pieces we own are actually secondhand, found after browsing our favorite vintage store or hours into an intense internet search. Miranda Lambert can relate. Speaking to InStyle via email, the country music icon says she, too, enjoys purchasing pre-loved clothing. It's part of the reason she's currently auctioning some of her own pieces off on eBay. She's also doing so to raise money for her MuttNation Foundation, which promotes shelter adoption along with advanced spaying and neutering. All of the proceeds of the sale will go towards the charity.

"I have all these cool pieces that I have memories in, and I wanted to share those memories with fans while at the same time helping the pups," she tells us, admitting it's not easy to give up some of these pieces. "All of the stage clothes hold a place in my heart. I remember some of the stages where I wore certain things. Some of the boots, too. It’s hard for me to part with boots."

Lambert is even selling a pair of silver boots from her fashion brand, Idyllwind, which she wore in the music video for "It All Comes Out in the Wash."

Image zoom Courtesy

When she isn't cleaning out her closet for a good cause, the star is on the other end of a vintage shopping trip, looking for specific pieces to add to her wardrobe.

"I love vintage boots the most," she tells us. "I also love shopping for vintage pieces for my house."

She then admits there's one trend she'll likely never stop wearing.

"Fringe forever!"

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

With Lambert's newest album, Wildcard, out now, we decided to ask the singer to list a few of her wild style preferences. While "animal print of any kind" is her go-to wild trend, the wildest item in her wardrobe is just as fun as you'd expect. "Thigh-high, pink cowboy boots with a cactus on them by Junk Gypsy!" she says. "My favorite Texas gals."

Lambert's clothing is available to shop on eBay now.