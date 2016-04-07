Miranda Kerr Shows Off Her Spring Street Style in Malibu

Look no further than Miranda Kerr for effortless street style.

The supermodel showed off her toned abs in a chic black cropped turtleneck and ebony jeans as she headed out in Malibu, Calif. Thursday morning for a relaxing day at a spa and skin care center. Kerr paired the look with gold-rimmed shades and a cross-body purse in the same inky color as she made her way through a parking lot.

PacificCoastNews

It's no secret Kerr has a thing for crop top and pants combos (it might even be her signature off-duty look). Last November, she rocked a skin-baring white top and black leggings underneath her gray overcoat as she strolled through LAX airport. Then, in December, the 32-year-old mom strutted through another airport in black pointed toe booties, flaunting her toned tummy in a white cropped top and suede high-waist skinny pants, which she complemented with shades, a black jacket and a choker.

The lesson here is if you've got it, flaunt it. Whatever Kerr wears with her cropped tops, she slays the look every time ... and gives us total street style inspo.