Miranda Kerr Gets Her Own Denim Line for a Beautiful Cause

Miranda Kerr: mother, supermodel, style icon (I mean, have you seen her airport style?), philanthropist, and now, designer—hold up, that's designer with a heart of gold. She has partnered up with cult-favorite denim brand MOTHER to launch a 12-piece capsule collection with proceeds benefiting The Royal Hospital for Women Foundation, a Sydney-based organization that raises funds to give patients the best possible treatment (more than 4,200 newborn babies and 10,000 women are cared for each year; 70 percent of the life-saving equipment from the newborn ICU has been purchased through donations). Tugs at the heartstrings, doesn't it? And the fact that the pieces are so, so good is just the icing on the cake.

"I’ve been a fan of MOTHER for a while; I love the design aesthetic and what the brand stands for—having fun and not taking yourself too seriously—so when [co-founders Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding] approached me to do collaboration with them I embraced the opportunity, especially because of the charity connection. It’s a wonderful way to give back," Kerr told InStyle. "The whole process was a lot of fun, but I think the best part was creating something meaningful and that gives back to others in need. These vital funds help to save babies' lives. I was a premature baby myself, so the cause is very close to my heart."

With denim inspired by different decades, the Miranda + MOTHER collection features '60s high-waist jeans (a personal preference of hers), '70s flares, '90s fits, swingy button-front skirts, festival-appropriate cut-offs, and a cool cut-out jumpsuit. Symbols and beautiful sayings pepper throughout, like a butterfly motif embroidered on the back of a chambray shirt, and tops stamped with "In with Joy" and "Attitude of Gratitude." Incredibly hands on, Kerr had a say in every detail, including the pink suede patch logo and a hand-written message on the interior waistband.

"My inspiration was really about what I wanted to wear and also something that represented my personality and outlook on life," she explained. "I was raised to show gratitude, especially for the little things that are easy to take for granted. Gratitude to me is the quality of being thankful, and the readiness to show kindness and appreciation to those around you."

And the meaning behind each symbol? "The affirmative words, 'joy' and 'gratitude' are about putting good and positivity out there, that way you can attract more positivity and good into your life," Kerr said. "The butterfly is a symbol of life and new beginnings, representing change, hope, transformation, creativity, joy, spiritual rebirth, and the wonder of life. The pink suede motif comes from my love of the rose quartz crystal—it’s a very healing and protective stone. The soft pink color embodies softness, gentleness, and unconditional love. It also represents self-acceptance, self-love, self-forgiveness and non-judgment. It’s the color of happiness and joy from loving and being loved."

Unfortunately, the collection (priced between $105 and $325), which will be available at motherdenim.com, doesn't launch until Feb. 15, but fortunately(!), the campaign images are out, so you can start drafting your Miranda + MOTHER wish list right now.