Miranda Kerr Runs Errands and Nails All Our Favorite Summer Trends at Once

Leave it to Miranda Kerr to perfectly nail all our favorite trends of summer—at the same time. The Australian beauty stepped out in the Southern California sun for an errand yesterday to pick up a fresh bouquet of sunflowers and rocked effortless summer style while doing so.

The Aussie stunner flashed her flat tummy in a black crop top with spaghetti straps that gave way to an open back. She paired the skin-baring top with light-washed distressed jeans that hugged just above the hips and were rolled just above the ankles. The 33-year-old completed her laid back look with a black choker adorned with metal rivets, giving off total '90s vibes, and gold-rimmed aviators. The model also opted for comfy flats: a green slip-on pair embellished with jewels in a floral arrangement. The Australian beauty wore her recently chopped locks with a middle part in a low ponytail and added some more color to her ensemble with a bold crimson lip.

In addition to her statement choker, Kerr accessorized with delicate necklaces in assorted lengths and a pair of bracelets on her left wrist. The stylish star sported several rings—of particular note, the stunning engagement ring given to her by fiance, Snapchat co-founder and CEO, Evan Spiegel.