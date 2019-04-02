This Compression Swimsuit Is Like Spanx You Can Swim In

Image zoom LukaTDB/Getty Images

When we die, bury us in all-black Spanx. But until then, find us at the pool looking absolutely snatched in this tummy-shaping, curve-lifting swimsuit that’s like Spanx you can swim in. We’re talking about Miraclesuit’s 'Spectra' Banded Maillot, which might just be the most flattering swimsuit you can buy at Nordstrom.

The chic black suit features a trend-forward square neckline, an open back, and full bottom coverage. Banded panels of fabric create a subtle, eye-catching texture while nipping in your waist.

But it’s not just optical techniques that create a flattering silhouette — Miraclesuit’s proprietary fabric, Miratex, is three times stronger than traditional swimsuit material, and it provides amazing compression abilities. What’s more, this suit uses innovative bust design to fully support even larger cup sizes.

Like Spanx, the compression design of this suit means it can be a bit tricky to wriggle in and out of. Nordstrom suggests ordering true-to-size to take full advantage of the swimsuit’s tightening properties, but sizing up for a more relaxed fit.

Reviewers love the Spectra for its slimming abilities. “The banded construction holds me in place on top and slims thru the mid section,” writes one buyer. “It would be helpful to have a handmaiden to assist getting it on but the struggle is worth it! Very comfortable and DOES NOT move around when you’re actually in the pool...yay! Best swimsuit I've owned in 20 years, hands down.”

This suit is built for everyone from hardcore lap swimmers to poolside paperback readers, and is practically guaranteed to look amazing on all. Whether you’re packing for a beach trip, or honestly even looking for a cute suit that doubles as a top (pair with paperbag trousers and go), this flattering one-piece is a crazy-flattering addition to any wardrobe.

