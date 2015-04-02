Successory! 11 Mini Wallets That Fit Into Your New Mini Bag

So, you've just splurged on an of-the-moment mini bag, only to find there isn't nearly enough room for your daily essentials. #Fail! What's a girl to do? Downsize, of course.

Invest in a pocket-size wallet that will easily fit into that fab new bag. And with so many adorable (and affordable) options available, it's easy to find one to hold your ID, bank card, and just enough cash.

There's just one thing to keep in mind as you shop: your temperament. (Yes, really!) Are you impulsive? Get a snap closure. Always on the go? You may prefer a zipper. Either way, choose one that's colorful, has a little personality, or is unexpected.

