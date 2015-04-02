#Successory! 11 Mini Wallets That Fit Into Your New Mini Bag

Indigitalimages
Elyse Maloni
Apr 02, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

So, you've just splurged on an of-the-moment mini bag, only to find there isn't nearly enough room for your daily essentials. #Fail! What's a girl to do? Downsize, of course.

Invest in a pocket-size wallet that will easily fit into that fab new bag. And with so many adorable (and affordable) options available, it's easy to find one to hold your ID, bank card, and just enough cash.

There's just one thing to keep in mind as you shop: your temperament. (Yes, really!) Are you impulsive? Get a snap closure. Always on the go? You may prefer a zipper. Either way, choose one that's colorful, has a little personality, or is unexpected.

PHOTOS: 11 Mini Wallets Under $200

1 of 11 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

$78; katespade.com

2 of 11 Courtesy

Comme des Garçons

$165; shop.doverstreetmarket.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

The Waltart

$15; thewaltart.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Target

$13; target.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

$65; rebeccaminkoff.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$108; bloomingdales.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

Aspinal of London

$175; aspinaloflondon.com

8 of 11 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

$195; 31philliplim.com

9 of 11 Courtesy

Dooney & Bourke

$88; dooney.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

Poketo

$48; poketo.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

Eayrslee

$88; eayrslee.com

