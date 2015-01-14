Mindy Kaling Fully Embraces the College Look on This Week's The Mindy Project

Oh Danny, where art thou? In New York City without Mindy! Separated by “100 miles,” as Mindy put it, the two are trying their best to stay in touch, but it’s clear they miss each other.

This cross-country longing is reflected in Mindy’s opening outfit. “Mindy was missing Danny, so I thought the penguin heart sweater was perfect for the scene,” costume designer Salvador Perez tells InStyle about the C by Bloomingdales sweater (below). “It was cozy and comfortable, and told the story of what she was feeling.”

The rare updo. Mindy studies. #themindyproject

However, Mindy can’t stay pining in her dorm room the entire episode—she is in Palo Alto, Calif., to work, after all. “She’s seeing patients now, so it was nice to dress her in a work chic look,” Perez explains. For the scene he dressed her in an Issa top, DKNY blazer, and a C. Wonder skirt (below):

Blazin'. Issa blouse, C Wonder skirt, and my favorite @dkny blazer #themindyproject

But that doesn’t mean Perez didn’t include another awesome casual pullover! A girl’s got to have some chic study clothes, and the Michael Kors sweater he dressed Mindy was perfect (below). “It was made for her!” says Perez. “We love houndstooth print and we love sequin. It was the perfect combo for a casual Mindy look.”

In Michael Kors and lululemon. This is how Mindy Lahiri studies. #themindyproject

In need of a study break, she readies herself for a night out in San Francisco. “Mindy wants to go out and have some fun while at college, so keeping with her more youthful feeling, I put her in collegiate party clothes," says Perez who dressed her in a Moschino Cheap & Chic top, a Diane von Furstenberg skirt, and a Joie jacket (lead). “To me it was still fashion-y, but it gave you the ‘I’m still in college’ vibe.”

However, no college vibe would complete without an old school flame! After running into Alex Eakin (Lee Price), she has a flashback complete with flared jeans (below). “This was a flashback to the early '90s, so we immediately thought belted cowl neck sweater and flared jeans with Chunky shoes!” Too perfect.

We’ll be chatting with Perez every week about our favorite looks from The Mindy Project, so be sure to check back in next week!

