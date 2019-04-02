Mindy Kaling Talking About Shoes Is the Funniest Thing You’ll Watch All Day

Image zoom Courtesy DSW

Save for that April Fools' Day prank, Mindy Kaling is the type of celebrity that enjoys keeping it real — especially when it comes to fashion. She often shares photos of her outfits and weighs in on different trends (remember when she told us we'd regret tiny sunglasses?) and now, she's helping to steer everyone in the direction of great shoes. Mindy is partnering with DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse on a campaign, and, of course, there are hilarious commercials that comes along with it.

This news is a pretty big deal for two reasons: DSW has never used a celebrity in its ads before and this Mindy's first time starring in a fashion ad campaign. Once you hear her reasoning for lending her likeness to retailer, however, it makes a ton of sense as to why she would make this move.

“I have such fond memories of DSW from my childhood," she told WWD in an interview. "It’s where I got my prom shoes, I would go with my mom. When I think about how we would bond, it would be through shopping and we would go to DSW all the time. I just loved it as a teenager."

Plus, there are tons of options to choose from at the store, which is perfect for Mindy's lifestyle as a writer, actress, and, most importantly, a mom (she has been known to match her shoes with baby Katherine's pair, after all). As she points out in the one-minute commercial, which will air through 2020 along with shorter versions, shoppers can take their pick from snakeskin boots that make you want to get back with your ex-husband (despite not having one) and sneakers “for when you totally care, but want to look like you don’t."

Watch it, ahead.