Mindy Kaling Just Pulled Off Three of Spring's Biggest Style Trends in One Sexy Dress
I always look forward to seeing Mindy Kaling's outfits on Instagram. They're bright and playful, and make me wish I could pull off an all-leopard outfit with matching luggage. (I can't.) While Kaling's outfits are consistently fun, my jaw actually dropped when she posted her latest look: an off-the-shoulder David Koma lilac dress featuring a bold hip cutout.
Kaling has posted a few risqué 'fits recently, like this shirtless, open blazer one, but nothing quite as sexy as her recent ensemble. I'm living for her #saucy side, and the best part about this particular look is that she managed to pull off three whole spring trends with just one dress. Not only is lilac one of the "It" colors of the moment, but vibrant colors in general are everywhere this season. Additionally, off-the-shoulder dresses have been all over Amazon's hottest new clothing releases chart, and in case you haven't noticed, there's a hip cutout frenzy in Hollywood — everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Dua Lipa to Simone Ashley has been sporting the look.
The actress' $720 dress is barely in stock at most retailers, but you can easily get a similar look at Amazon or Nordstrom for way less. Some of our favorite affordable finds are these new dress launches from popular Amazon brands Zcsia and Anrabess, which both feature a trendy smocked one-shoulder bodice. This form-fitting $27 ribbed option is also pretty on the nose to Kaling's outfit, minus the off-the-shoulder style.
Leave it to Mindy to inspire us all to refresh our spring wardrobe, stat. Shop more trendy dresses inspired by her recent look below.
