Mindy Kaling Just Pulled Off Three of Spring's Biggest Style Trends in One Sexy Dress

Kaling has posted a few risqué 'fits recently, like this shirtless, open blazer one, but nothing quite as sexy as her recent ensemble. I'm living for her #saucy side, and the best part about this particular look is that she managed to pull off three whole spring trends with just one dress. Not only is lilac one of the "It" colors of the moment, but vibrant colors in general are everywhere this season. Additionally, off-the-shoulder dresses have been all over Amazon's hottest new clothing releases chart, and in case you haven't noticed, there's a hip cutout frenzy in Hollywood — everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Dua Lipa to Simone Ashley has been sporting the look.