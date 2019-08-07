Millie Bobby Brown’s Latest Career Move Has Nothing to Do With Acting

Image zoom FilmMagic

Throughout her career, Millie Bobby Brown has managed to influence the way we live our lives. We've sat inside on beautiful days, binge-watching Stranger Things. We've headed to the movie theater, excited to see the actress do her thing in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. And now, we'll probably be taking a trip to the mall and waiting on line at Pandora, since the 15-year-old was just announced as the brand's newest ambassador — and she's showing off some cute jewelry in a new campaign.

In the first look at the series of photos — which were taken by fashion photographer Cass Bird, and will be released alongside a video this October — Brown is wearing an arm full of charm bracelets, a ring, and a choker necklace. According to the brand, these were all items the two-time Emmy nominee and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador curated herself from the new collection, further proving that this girl knows what she's doing when it comes to fashion.

Image zoom Cass Bird/Pandora

“I feel extremely honored to be partnering with Pandora," Brown said via press release "I love Pandora because everyone can tell their own story, and each symbol can represent your individuality.”

While it's still early on in the partnership, we're crossing our fingers that Brown won't just pose for some pics. We'd love to see her try her hand at designing charms and accessories, too, and considering her recent Converse collaboration, it wouldn't be such a stretch.