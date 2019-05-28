Millie Bobby Brown Pulled a Very Kate Middleton Style Move on the Red Carpet

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown isn't the same girl she was when Stranger Things first aired. For starters, she's now 15 and a full-blown mega-celebrity who's starring in feature films like Godzilla: King of the Monsters. We're also willing to admit that, despite her age, she's also one of our go-to fashion icons. On a normal day, we want to steal the star's bucket hats and crop tops, but right now, we're in awe of the lace and tulle Dior design she wore to the movie's London screening.

Still, it isn't just Brown's gown that we wish could slyly make its way into our closet. It's also her playful, pink, heart-shaped handbag, which popped against the otherwise neutral look, and her Selim Mouzannar jewels. Zooming in on those accessories is a pleasant surprise. Brown's gold, diamond-set rings and necklaces are classic pieces that perfectly pair with her timeless dress choice, and her earring are giving us regal vibes. Even Kate Middleton has been known to enjoy a simple drop earring from time to time.

Take a look at Brown's stunning ensemble — and get a close-up view of those jewels — ahead.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Brown wore a beige Dior dress to the Godzilla: King of the Monsters screening.

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

She paired her dress with Selim Mouzannar jewelry.