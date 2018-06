Miley Cyrus's Budget-Friendly Style

She may be a multi-millionaire, but 15-year-old Miley Cyrus knows how to shop on the cheap. The Hannah Montana star stocks up on little dresses-like this one from Sarah Jessica Parker's Bitten-at stores like Steve amp Barry's, Wet Seal and Urban Outfitters. The best part about the low prices? Cyrus can swap out her style guilt free. "What I've learned is that you don't have to be stuck to being one thing," she told People. "When I do change my look, I think it's fun."BUY ONLINE NOWFrye Daisy Duke boots, $159.99; at sheplers.com