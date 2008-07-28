Miley Cyrus's Budget-Friendly Style

She may be a multi-millionaire, but 15-year-old Miley Cyrus knows how to shop on the cheap. The Hannah Montana star stocks up on little dresses-like this one from Sarah Jessica Parker's Bitten-at stores like Steve amp Barry's, Wet Seal and Urban Outfitters. The best part about the low prices? Cyrus can swap out her style guilt free. "What I've learned is that you don't have to be stuck to being one thing," she told People. "When I do change my look, I think it's fun."
Shady Lady
Cyrus personalized her Kimchi & Blue shirtdress with eye-popping sunglasses and slouchy boots. Says Cyrus's stylist Tara Swennen, "One can pair designer pieces with vintage finds or even fun pieces from stores such as Urban Outfitters or H & M to create a unique look while not breaking the bank."
The self-proclaimed "tomboy" loves dressing down her summer frocks with chunky boots. "In real life, if I'm wearing a dress, I'm wearing Chuck Taylors with it," Cyrus told People. "I've never been super girlie."
In the Bag
Cyrus invests her extra cash in designer bags-like this one from Louis Vuitton-to dress up under-$20 frocks like her printed Wet Seal sundress. "When shopping for wardrobe updates on a budget, splurge on accessories and classic pieces," says Swennen. "A great bag is always worthwhile.
Rainbow Bright
The teen star gave her watercolor slip from Sparkle & Fade a dressing down with opaque leggings, gladiator sandals and a scarf. "I like being myself, doing my thing," Cyrus has said.
For a day out with pals, Cyrus pulled on a Froot Loop-hued Free People sundress and flat sandals from Urban Outfitters. The teen star is always looking for new pieces. As Cyrus has said, "My favorite thing one day will be my least favorite thing the next because I find things that I like so much better."
