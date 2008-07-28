Miley Cyrus's Budget-Friendly Style

InStyle.com
Jul 28, 2008 @ 6:48 pm
Miley Cyrus, Bitten, Summer Dresses, Star Fashion
pinterest
Frugal Fashionista
She may be a multi-millionaire, but 15-year-old Miley Cyrus knows how to shop on the cheap. The Hannah Montana star stocks up on little dresses-like this one from Sarah Jessica Parker's Bitten-at stores like Steve amp Barry's, Wet Seal and Urban Outfitters. The best part about the low prices? Cyrus can swap out her style guilt free. "What I've learned is that you don't have to be stuck to being one thing," she told People. "When I do change my look, I think it's fun."

BUY ONLINE NOW
Frye Daisy Duke boots, $159.99; at sheplers.com.
DIS/Fame Picures
Miley Cyrus, Kimchi & Blue, summer dresses, star fashion
pinterest
Shady Lady
Cyrus personalized her Kimchi & Blue shirtdress with eye-popping sunglasses and slouchy boots. Says Cyrus's stylist Tara Swennen, "One can pair designer pieces with vintage finds or even fun pieces from stores such as Urban Outfitters or H & M to create a unique look while not breaking the bank."

BUY ONLINE NOW
Kimchi & Blue shirtdress, $29.99; at urbanoutfitters.com.
Darren Banks/SplashNewsOnline.com
Miley Cyrus, summer dresses, star fashion
pinterest
Booted Out
The self-proclaimed "tomboy" loves dressing down her summer frocks with chunky boots. "In real life, if I'm wearing a dress, I'm wearing Chuck Taylors with it," Cyrus told People. "I've never been super girlie."
Thornton/Mauceri/INF
Miley Cyrus, Wet Seal, summer dresses, star fashion
pinterest
In the Bag
Cyrus invests her extra cash in designer bags-like this one from Louis Vuitton-to dress up under-$20 frocks like her printed Wet Seal sundress. "When shopping for wardrobe updates on a budget, splurge on accessories and classic pieces," says Swennen. "A great bag is always worthwhile.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Wet Seal tiered dress, $16.50; at wetseal.com.
CDA/WENN
Rainbow Bright
pinterest
Rainbow Bright
The teen star gave her watercolor slip from Sparkle & Fade a dressing down with opaque leggings, gladiator sandals and a scarf. "I like being myself, doing my thing," Cyrus has said.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Matt Bernson gladiators, $169; at mattbernson.com.
INF
Miley Cyrus, Free People, summer dresses, star fashion
pinterest
Peace Out
For a day out with pals, Cyrus pulled on a Froot Loop-hued Free People sundress and flat sandals from Urban Outfitters. The teen star is always looking for new pieces. As Cyrus has said, "My favorite thing one day will be my least favorite thing the next because I find things that I like so much better."

BUY ONLINE NOW
Snake-print sandals, $24.99; at urbanoutfitters.com.

Check out Lauren Conrad's designer style!
Michael Anthony/INF
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 DIS/Fame Picures

Frugal Fashionista

She may be a multi-millionaire, but 15-year-old Miley Cyrus knows how to shop on the cheap. The Hannah Montana star stocks up on little dresses-like this one from Sarah Jessica Parker's Bitten-at stores like Steve amp Barry's, Wet Seal and Urban Outfitters. The best part about the low prices? Cyrus can swap out her style guilt free. "What I've learned is that you don't have to be stuck to being one thing," she told People. "When I do change my look, I think it's fun."

BUY ONLINE NOW
Frye Daisy Duke boots, $159.99; at sheplers.com.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Darren Banks/SplashNewsOnline.com

Shady Lady

Cyrus personalized her Kimchi & Blue shirtdress with eye-popping sunglasses and slouchy boots. Says Cyrus's stylist Tara Swennen, "One can pair designer pieces with vintage finds or even fun pieces from stores such as Urban Outfitters or H & M to create a unique look while not breaking the bank."

BUY ONLINE NOW
Kimchi & Blue shirtdress, $29.99; at urbanoutfitters.com.
3 of 6 Thornton/Mauceri/INF

Booted Out

The self-proclaimed "tomboy" loves dressing down her summer frocks with chunky boots. "In real life, if I'm wearing a dress, I'm wearing Chuck Taylors with it," Cyrus told People. "I've never been super girlie."
Advertisement
4 of 6 CDA/WENN

In the Bag

Cyrus invests her extra cash in designer bags-like this one from Louis Vuitton-to dress up under-$20 frocks like her printed Wet Seal sundress. "When shopping for wardrobe updates on a budget, splurge on accessories and classic pieces," says Swennen. "A great bag is always worthwhile.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Wet Seal tiered dress, $16.50; at wetseal.com.
Advertisement
5 of 6 INF

Rainbow Bright

The teen star gave her watercolor slip from Sparkle & Fade a dressing down with opaque leggings, gladiator sandals and a scarf. "I like being myself, doing my thing," Cyrus has said.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Matt Bernson gladiators, $169; at mattbernson.com.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Michael Anthony/INF

Peace Out

For a day out with pals, Cyrus pulled on a Froot Loop-hued Free People sundress and flat sandals from Urban Outfitters. The teen star is always looking for new pieces. As Cyrus has said, "My favorite thing one day will be my least favorite thing the next because I find things that I like so much better."

BUY ONLINE NOW
Snake-print sandals, $24.99; at urbanoutfitters.com.

Check out Lauren Conrad's designer style!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!