Is Mila Kunis Trying to Send Us a Message Through Her Outfits?

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mila Kunis may not be the most public celebrity on the planet, but the Bad Moms actress is always down to give her fans a good pep talk — at least through her outfit choices. The star is often spotted wearing motivational graphic tees, providing us with quick reminders to chase our dreams or hug our loved ones.

Just like how Jennifer Aniston can’t resist a scarf of any kind, Kunis is constantly adding to her T-shirt collection. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites and deciphered their messages, too.

A Positive Reminder

Image zoom gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Technically this is a sweatshirt, but the thought behind it is still the same: Kunis wants us to focus on the positive.

A Bit of Encouragement

Image zoom Backgrid

This T-shirt could mean one of two things: continue chasing your dreams, or just trust that you're on your way there and be patient.

Stating Facts

Image zoom aplusk/Instagram

Or, rather, "century of the woman," as husband Ashton Kutcher corrected when he posted this pic to his Instagram.

A Play on Words

Image zoom Mega Agency

Kunis's shirt switched up the name of a cocktail (and a Snoop Dogg song) to make it fit with her healthy lifestyle, reminding us that life is all about balance.

A Good Mix

Image zoom RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The star showed us she's a woman of the world with Sundry's Dream American T-shirt. It's also a good one for any patriotic holidays.

Something Sweet

Image zoom Mega Agency

Perhaps the actress was feeling slightly romantic when she opted for this shirt. Love conquers everything!

Showing Support

Image zoom Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kunis might be a fan of the movie, or Gal Gadot, or badass female superheroes in general. Either way, we're into this Wonder Woman top.

Bringing It Back

Image zoom EJ Flynn/WireImage

Of course, Kunis's love of graphic T-shirts is nothing new. Here is she is rocking a silly style from American Eagle in 2003!