Mila Kunis Has Worn These Supportive and Breathable Sneakers So Many Times, We've Lost Count

Kunis was recently spotted wearing the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2, which is an updated version of the brand's best-selling Tree Runners. According to StarStyle, she wore these sneakers at least seven times in 2021 — talk about brand loyalty. The updated Tree Runner shoes have thicker soles made with cushier foam and an improved non-slip outer grip. They're available in five colorways, including limited-edition burnt orange and bright blue options. Kunis opted for the minty-white Blizzard shade, but she also owns them in what appears to be a discontinued all-white version.