Mila Kunis Has Worn These Supportive and Breathable Sneakers So Many Times, We've Lost Count
Mila Kunis is, without a doubt, a sneaker queen. She wears some of the best stuff out there, from the controversial Golden Goose kicks to stylish pairs from under-the-radar brands. But there's one sneaker brand she's worn time and time again since at least 2018: Allbirds.
The sustainable sneaker brand has landed on many famous feet since its launch in 2016, including Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, and Hilary Duff. Allbirds are known and loved for their supportive silhouettes and breathable fabrics; the brand relies on eucalyptus tree fiber for its proprietary knit designs and Brazilian sugarcane for its bouncy soles.
Kunis was recently spotted wearing the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2, which is an updated version of the brand's best-selling Tree Runners. According to StarStyle, she wore these sneakers at least seven times in 2021 — talk about brand loyalty. The updated Tree Runner shoes have thicker soles made with cushier foam and an improved non-slip outer grip. They're available in five colorways, including limited-edition burnt orange and bright blue options. Kunis opted for the minty-white Blizzard shade, but she also owns them in what appears to be a discontinued all-white version.
Customers have commented that the Tree Dasher 2 sneakers will "conform to your feet" and offer "exquisite" stability. A few people said the shoes are perfect to wear if you're on your feet all day; one shopper loved them so much, they've purchased seven pairs. (That person, dare we say, may be an even bigger fan than Kunis.)
Other than the Tree Dashers, Kunis has most often been seen in the Allbirds Wool Runners (the cozy shoes that essentially started the wool sneaker-frenzy) in white, gray, and green. She's also worn the Wool Pipers, which are the casual version of the original wool running shoes.
Clearly we're all missing out on what Kunis seems to think is the comfiest sneaker ever. Shop her Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 kicks, here.