Midnight Hues
Home
Fashion
Midnight Hues
InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 7:07 pm
Purse
Purse in lambskin and ruthenium, Chanel, $3,650; 800-550-0005 for stores.
Brian Henn
Boots
Velvet boots with glitter, Jean-Michel Cazabat, $885; H. Lorenzo, 310-659-1432.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Silver-plate necklace, R.J. Graziano, $350; 212-685-1248.
Brian Henn
Bag
Leather bag, Furla, $625;
furlausa.com
for stores.
Brian Henn
Heels
Patent-leather heels, Christian Louboutin, $650; at Neiman Marcus.
Brian Henn
Ring
Silver-plated ring with Swarovski crystals, Rachel Leigh, $252;
shopkitson.com
.
Brian Henn
Gloves
Leather gloves, MNG by Mango, $29;
mangoshop.com
.
Brian Henn
1
of
8
Brian Henn
