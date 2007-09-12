Midnight Hues

InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 7:07 pm
Purse
Purse
Purse in lambskin and ruthenium, Chanel, $3,650; 800-550-0005 for stores.
Brian Henn
Boots
Boots
Velvet boots with glitter, Jean-Michel Cazabat, $885; H. Lorenzo, 310-659-1432.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Necklace
Silver-plate necklace, R.J. Graziano, $350; 212-685-1248.
Brian Henn
Bag
Bag
Leather bag, Furla, $625; furlausa.com for stores.
Brian Henn
Heels
Heels
Patent-leather heels, Christian Louboutin, $650; at Neiman Marcus.
Brian Henn
Ring
Ring
Silver-plated ring with Swarovski crystals, Rachel Leigh, $252; shopkitson.com.
Brian Henn
Gloves
Gloves
Leather gloves, MNG by Mango, $29; mangoshop.com.
Brian Henn
