Our New Favorite Dress Silhouette: The Midi—Shop Our 10 Favorites

Dyad Photography (3); Courtesy Photo
Alexandra DeRosa
Jan 02, 2014 @ 5:32 am

Don't let the longer length fool you, this calf-grazing style is undoubtedly sexy. The key to nailing the look is all about the fit, so, you need to choose your midi style carefully.  "Ideally, the hem should hit where you leg starts to slim, slightly below the widest part of the calf," dished stylist Anita Patrickson in our January issue. Last but not least, to steer clear of looking dowdy: the longer the dress, the higher the heel should be. Ready to give the refreshing shape a go? Shop the gallery, embroidered silk lace and tweed styles await.

1 of 10 Dyad Photography

Jill Stuart

Embroidered silk lace, $745; at Jill Stuart, 212-343-2300.
2 of 10 Dyad Photography

Zara

Polyester blend, $179; zara.com.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

H&M

Polyester, $40; hm.com.
4 of 10 Dyad Photography

BCBG Max Azria

Rayon-nylon, $398; saksfifthavenue.com.
5 of 10 Dyad Photography

Tory Burch

Wool-cotton, $395; toryburch.com.
6 of 10 Dyad Photography

Calvin Klein

Polyester, $134; macys.com for stores.
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Zara

Polyester, viscose, and elastane, $100; zara.com.
8 of 10 Dyad Photography

Boss

Triacetate-polyester, $545; hugoboss.com for stores.
9 of 10 Dyad Photography

Rebecca Taylor

Cotton tweed with leather details, $475; rebeccataylor.com for stores.
10 of 10 Dyad Photography

DKNY

Cotton-nylon, $295; bloomingdales.com for stores.

