Our New Favorite Dress Silhouette: The Midi—Shop Our 10 Favorites

Don't let the longer length fool you, this calf-grazing style is undoubtedly sexy. The key to nailing the look is all about the fit, so, you need to choose your midi style carefully. "Ideally, the hem should hit where you leg starts to slim, slightly below the widest part of the calf," dished stylist Anita Patrickson in our January issue. Last but not least, to steer clear of looking dowdy: the longer the dress, the higher the heel should be. Ready to give the refreshing shape a go? Shop the gallery, embroidered silk lace and tweed styles await.