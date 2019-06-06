Michelle Pfeiffer Just Wore the Sheer Top Your Boss Would Approve Of

When it comes to sheer clothing, there are two options: a barely-there naked look or showing some skin in a more subtle way. Michelle Pfeiffer did the latter at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards on Wednesday night, when she stepped out in a ruffled, lace-embellished, see-through white top by Armani.

Rather than going the risqué route, Pfeiffer, 61, made the piece seem polished. She kept the rest of her outfit simple, skipping bold, statement-making jewels and pairing the top with black, high-waisted Saint Laurent pants and platform sandals. The actress could have easily worn this ensemble to another formal event, such as a wedding. We'd even go as far to say that, while it is pretty fancy, it's office-appropriate, thanks to the skin-toned undergarments she has on.

Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Pfeiffer's naked look was more elevated than daring. We'd totally wear this Armani top to work.

Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Plus, the actress proved something we've known for years: you can't go wrong with a classic black and white pairing.