Michelle Obama’s DNC 2012 Style

We've always been fans of First Lady Michelle Obama's style. When the 2012 Democratic National Convention rolled around, we couldn't wait to see what outfits and designers she selected to wear. Needless to say, she did not disappoint! When Mrs. Obama hit the stage to give her first speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, the Internet lit up with compliments and applause over her dress. The pink-and-gold frock was a custom creation by Detriot-based designer Tracy Reese.