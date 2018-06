Michelle Obama's 2010 Style Diary

35 of 73 Samantha Appleton/White House/AP Photo

March 28th

The First Lady received the "Big Help" award for her "Let's Move" initiative wearing an argyle Junya Watanabe cardigan. "As the First Lady and a mom, one of the best parts of my job is getting to spend time with young people like all of you," she told her youthful audience via video. "I'm always so impressed by the passion, the energy and the imagination you put into everything you do."