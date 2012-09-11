Michelle Obama: 100 Days, 10 Perfect Looks

Sep 11, 2012 @ 12:40 pm
Michelle Obama, Peter Soronen, Tom Binns, February 22, 100 Days of Style
February 22nd
As Hollywood's biggest stars walked the Oscars' red carpet, Michelle Obama turned heads at the Governors' Dinner wearing an extraordinary sequined gown by Peter Soronen topped with a bold necklace by Tom Binns.

Michelle Obama, Azzedine Alaia, Carla Bruni
April 4th
For a tour around Strausbourg with France's First Lady, Carla Bruni Sarkozy, the First Lady picked a French-designed jacket from Azzedine Alaia, sleek black trousers and black patent flats.
Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Azzedine Alaia
April 3rd
Looking sleek and sophisticated in an Azzedine Alaia LBD, Mrs. Obama joined her husband on the red carpet during a NATO event in Baden-Baden, Germany.
Michelle Obama, Isabel Toledo, 100 Days of Style
April 2nd
Mrs. Obama attended the G-20 Summit spouses' dinner wearing an elegant satin dress from Isabel Toledo. Earlier the same day, Obama met Queen Elizabeth II wearing the same dress topped with an open-front cardigan-a choice some fashion insiders considered questionable.
Michelle Obama, Azzedine Alaia, Jason Wu, Michael Kors
March 31st
When she arrived during her first trip overseas, Michelle Obama wowed the world in a chartreuse dress by Jason Wu topped with a Michael Kors coat that was nipped at the waist with her signature Azzedine Alaia belt.
Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, 100 Days of Style, Thakoon, Michael Kors
March 31st
The First Lady boarded Air Force One wearing a custom-designed tweed coat from Thakoon accessorized with one of her favorite pieces-a bright jeweled brooch.
Michelle Obama, Michael Kors, Official Portrait
February 27th
For her official White House portrait, the First Lady chose to bare her arms in a sporty Michael Kors design, and finished the look with her favorite accessory-a double strand pearl necklace.
Michelle Obama, Kai Milla, 100 Days
February 26th
The First Couple welcomed top musicians like Tony Bennett and Paul Simon to the White House for an event honoring Stevie Wonder. Michelle Obama wore an emerald green dress designed by Kai Milla, Wonder's wife.
Michelle Obama, J. Crew, 100 Days of Style
February 18th
The First Lady showed off her signature use of color at a White House chat with students wearing a skirt and cardigan combination from J.Crew. She accessorized with cranberry-hued pumps and a bold blue belt.
Michelle Obama, Inaugural Gown, Jason Wu, Loree Rodkin, Jimmy Choo
January 20th
The First Lady's most unforgettable look of her first 100 days was one that was carried over from the night before-the now-iconic white gown from Jason Wu that she was still wearing after midnight as she joined her husband at 10 Inaugural Balls around Washington D.C.

