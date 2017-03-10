Want to Dress Like Kate Middleton? Shop the Michael Kors Sale Now

Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 10, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

One of the most beloved American fashion designers Michael Kors is a genius when it comes to designing for women—real women! He also does a first-rate job when it comes to British royalty. Case in point: Kate Middleton, who stepped out in London on Thursday wearing one of her longtime favorite recycled looks: a blue coat by the designer.

And you're in luck: from now through March 21, everything on michaelkors.com is 25 percent off (prices as marked).

You can indulge in beautiful sweaters, over-the-knee boots, floral dresses, and sexy pantsuits for that lingering cocktail party or event you may have coming up.

To help you navigate the sale, we've selected six pieces to shop now. Check them out below.

Selma Stretch-Velvet Flares 

Michael Michael Kors available at michaelkors.com $47 SHOP NOW
Emry Large Crinkled-Leather Tote 

Michael Michael Kors available at michaelkors.com $90 SHOP NOW
Joanie Over-The-Knee Suede Boot

Michael Michael Kors available at michaelkors.com $97 SHOP NOW
Sloan Editor Medium Studded Leather Shoulder Bag 

Michael Michael Kors available at michaelkors.com $251 SHOP NOW
Kohen Silver-tone And Leather Watch

Michael Kors available at michaelkors.com $75 SHOP NOW
Striped Georgette Trousers

Michael Michael Kors available at michaelkors.com $57 SHOP NOW

