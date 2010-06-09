Michael Jackson's Greatest (Fashion) Hits

InStyle.com
Jun 09, 2010 @ 10:44 am
#1: Psychedelic Prints
pinterest
#1: Psychedelic Prints
At just thirteen, Michael already had a handful of #1 hits...and a deeply groovy on-stage wardrobe. In this shot from December 1, 1971, the pint-size pop star demonstrated his adeptness at mixing patterns, pairing a Missoni-style shirt with a pair of kaleidoscopic green-on-green bell-bottoms.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
#2: Sparkling Separates
pinterest
#2: Sparkling Separates
Off the Wall was Michael’s fifth solo album, but it was his first with the producer Quincy Jones; self-penned smash-hits like “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” provided the first glimpse of the hybrid pop/soul/funk/disco sound for which he became known. In January 1979, eight months before the record was released, Michael donned an ensemble that likewise presaged his future signature look: Menswear basics (in this case, a sweater-style shirt paired with black pants, a white collar shirt, and an oversize bow-tie) rendered with maximum sparkle.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
<p>#3: The Red Leather Jacket</p>
pinterest
#3: The Red Leather Jacket

The zipper-bedecked red leather jacket that Jackson wore in 1983's “Beat It” video quickly became iconic and widely copied. Michael himself opted for a similar tomato-colored style in his subsequent “Thriller” clip.

Time Life Pictures/Getty
<p>#4: The Sequined Glove</p>
pinterest
#4: The Sequined Glove

Performing at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium in 1984, the King of Pop wore an outfit that combined several of his favorite trends: abundant shine, a military-style jacket (complete with golden epaulets), and most notably, his famous single, sequined white glove.

AP Photo
#5: Zippers, Buckles, and Chains
pinterest
#5: Zippers, Buckles, and Chains
In many ways, the Martin Scorcese-directed video for “Bad” functioned as a kind of sequel to the earlier “Beat It” clip: Both were inspired by West Side Story, and the heavily-ornamented black leather Jackson wore in the 1987 video looked like a tougher version of his old red jacket.
SUS/Camera Press/Retna
#6: The Classic Suit—with a Twist
pinterest
#6: The Classic Suit—with a Twist
This look from 1988's “Smooth Criminal” video—a sharp white suit, worn with a blue shirt, white tie and a white-and-black fedora—was an explicit homage to his dance idol, Fred Astaire, who donned an almost-identical outfit in the 1953 musical The Band Wagon. (Astaire admired Jackson, too: “That’s the greatest dancer of the century,” he said of the pop star.) But the armband was all MJ: It’s been reported that the oft-present accessory was his way of remembering suffering children around the world.
STILLS/Retna
<p>#7: Attention-Getting Accessories</p>
pinterest
#7: Attention-Getting Accessories

High-water pants—paired with white, often-sparkly socks—were another favorite of Michael’s, and they served a purpose, drawing attention to his fancy footwork (seen here in the groundbreaking 1991 video for "Black or White"). The cast-like brace he often wore functioned the same way: It accentuated his awesome movements. (His wrist was reportedly fine.)

MJJ Productions Inc.
#8: The Space-Age Suit
pinterest
#8: The Space-Age Suit
For 1995's multimillion-dollar, spaceship-set “Scream” video, Michael’s style took a futuristic, club-kid bent—he and sister Janet donned matching spiked shirts and black pleather pants. The song featured some of the singer’s angriest lyrics ever, but it was pure fun to watch him sing, dance, and goof around with his little sis.
Jonathan Exley/Contour by Getty Images
#9: Upscale Armor
pinterest
#9: Upscale Armor
Knee pads were an MJ staple. He wore this gold-accented pair, which were reminiscent of the lowest quadrant of a suit of armor, with a sequined white bandleader jacket while performing in 2002 at New York City’s Apollo Theater, after the release of his last full album of new material, Invincible. (The frequently seen finger bandages also make an appearance here.)
Steve Azzara/Corbis
<p>#10: High-Fashion Labels</p>
pinterest
#10: High-Fashion Labels

Fashion designers had long been influenced by Michael’s aesthetic, but it wasn’t until the last year of his life that the singer began to reciprocate, regularly stepping out in recognizable, straight-from-the-runway styles. Always a rule-breaker, Michael frequently opted for tops, jackets, and even pants that were originally shown on female models. In this picture from 2009, he wears a jacket and vest by Givenchy; Balmain was another favorite.

Ramey Photo
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

#1: Psychedelic Prints

At just thirteen, Michael already had a handful of #1 hits...and a deeply groovy on-stage wardrobe. In this shot from December 1, 1971, the pint-size pop star demonstrated his adeptness at mixing patterns, pairing a Missoni-style shirt with a pair of kaleidoscopic green-on-green bell-bottoms.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

#2: Sparkling Separates

Off the Wall was Michael’s fifth solo album, but it was his first with the producer Quincy Jones; self-penned smash-hits like “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” provided the first glimpse of the hybrid pop/soul/funk/disco sound for which he became known. In January 1979, eight months before the record was released, Michael donned an ensemble that likewise presaged his future signature look: Menswear basics (in this case, a sweater-style shirt paired with black pants, a white collar shirt, and an oversize bow-tie) rendered with maximum sparkle.
3 of 10 Time Life Pictures/Getty

#3: The Red Leather Jacket

The zipper-bedecked red leather jacket that Jackson wore in 1983's “Beat It” video quickly became iconic and widely copied. Michael himself opted for a similar tomato-colored style in his subsequent “Thriller” clip.

Advertisement
4 of 10 AP Photo

#4: The Sequined Glove

Performing at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium in 1984, the King of Pop wore an outfit that combined several of his favorite trends: abundant shine, a military-style jacket (complete with golden epaulets), and most notably, his famous single, sequined white glove.

Advertisement
5 of 10 SUS/Camera Press/Retna

#5: Zippers, Buckles, and Chains

In many ways, the Martin Scorcese-directed video for “Bad” functioned as a kind of sequel to the earlier “Beat It” clip: Both were inspired by West Side Story, and the heavily-ornamented black leather Jackson wore in the 1987 video looked like a tougher version of his old red jacket.
Advertisement
6 of 10 STILLS/Retna

#6: The Classic Suit—with a Twist

This look from 1988's “Smooth Criminal” video—a sharp white suit, worn with a blue shirt, white tie and a white-and-black fedora—was an explicit homage to his dance idol, Fred Astaire, who donned an almost-identical outfit in the 1953 musical The Band Wagon. (Astaire admired Jackson, too: “That’s the greatest dancer of the century,” he said of the pop star.) But the armband was all MJ: It’s been reported that the oft-present accessory was his way of remembering suffering children around the world.
Advertisement
7 of 10 MJJ Productions Inc.

#7: Attention-Getting Accessories

High-water pants—paired with white, often-sparkly socks—were another favorite of Michael’s, and they served a purpose, drawing attention to his fancy footwork (seen here in the groundbreaking 1991 video for "Black or White"). The cast-like brace he often wore functioned the same way: It accentuated his awesome movements. (His wrist was reportedly fine.)

Advertisement
8 of 10 Jonathan Exley/Contour by Getty Images

#8: The Space-Age Suit

For 1995's multimillion-dollar, spaceship-set “Scream” video, Michael’s style took a futuristic, club-kid bent—he and sister Janet donned matching spiked shirts and black pleather pants. The song featured some of the singer’s angriest lyrics ever, but it was pure fun to watch him sing, dance, and goof around with his little sis.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Steve Azzara/Corbis

#9: Upscale Armor

Knee pads were an MJ staple. He wore this gold-accented pair, which were reminiscent of the lowest quadrant of a suit of armor, with a sequined white bandleader jacket while performing in 2002 at New York City’s Apollo Theater, after the release of his last full album of new material, Invincible. (The frequently seen finger bandages also make an appearance here.)
Advertisement
10 of 10 Ramey Photo

#10: High-Fashion Labels

Fashion designers had long been influenced by Michael’s aesthetic, but it wasn’t until the last year of his life that the singer began to reciprocate, regularly stepping out in recognizable, straight-from-the-runway styles. Always a rule-breaker, Michael frequently opted for tops, jackets, and even pants that were originally shown on female models. In this picture from 2009, he wears a jacket and vest by Givenchy; Balmain was another favorite.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!