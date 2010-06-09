Michael Jackson's Greatest (Fashion) Hits

2 of 10 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

#2: Sparkling Separates

Off the Wall was Michael’s fifth solo album, but it was his first with the producer Quincy Jones; self-penned smash-hits like “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” provided the first glimpse of the hybrid pop/soul/funk/disco sound for which he became known. In January 1979, eight months before the record was released, Michael donned an ensemble that likewise presaged his future signature look: Menswear basics (in this case, a sweater-style shirt paired with black pants, a white collar shirt, and an oversize bow-tie) rendered with maximum sparkle.